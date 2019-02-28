All of the Otherworldly Food Coming to Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The wait is almost over—Disney’s immersive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction is set to open at Disneyland (summer) and Walt Disney World (fall) later this year. As “the largest single-themed land ever created in a Disney park,” Galaxy’s Edge will have its own hotel, an attraction that lets you take the controls of the Millennium Falcon, and a new tangential universe (on planet Batuu) for fans to explore. (Oh, and costumes are definitely encouraged.) If you’re wondering what kind of food is served on Batuu, we’ve got you covered—Disney gave us a rundown of the Galaxy’s Edge restaurant concepts, ranging from a barbecue sandwich spot to flavored popcorn.

Oga’s Cantina

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Oga’s will be the go-to cocktail destination (the first in Disneyland), serving up drinks like “Jet Juice” and “The Outer Rim”—there are also non-alcoholic menu items available. With smoking rims and bright colors, they definitely look worthy of outer space.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

According to a statement, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is “a designated location for traveling food shuttles”—which we choose to interpret as food trucks in space. The food will be helmed by (fictional) chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, and made in his traveling diner, “Tugg’s Grub.” You can expect to find a ton of different dishes at Docking Bay 7, including Fried Endorian Tip-Yip, Smoked Kaadu Ribs, and Yobshrimp Noodle Salad.

Ronto Roasters

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

If you’re a fan of barbecue, Ronto Roasters is the place to go—you’ll see a “former smelter droid” turning a spit of meats, and you’ll be able to order sandwiches like the “Ronto Wrap” and “Turkey Jerky” (pictured). The robot doesn't actually make your food (the kitchen does) but still, it seems fun to watch. Per Entertainment Weekly, the barbecue also comes with "clutch sauce," a spicy Szechaun peppercorn mix that's inspired by Darth Vader's chokehold.

Milk Stand

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Super Star Wars fans will appreciate the Milk Stand in the market, as it makes nods to two different movies—Episode IV - A New Hope, and Episode VIII - The Last Jedi—by serving blue and green milk. Luke Skywalker drank blue milk at a family meal in A New Hope, and green milk when he was on planet Ahch-To in The Last Jedi. According to Entertainment Weekly, Milk Stand’s milk is actually plant-based, and comes soft-frozen, with berry and melon flavors (blue milk) or lemon and citrus flavoring (green milk).

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Also in the market, Kat Saka’s Kettle serves an “Outpost Mix” of popcorn, which combines, spicy, sweet, and savory flavors, according to the statement.