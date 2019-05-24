Watch: Captain Jean-Luc Picard Is Back and He’s Been Making Wine

If you've ever dreamed of retiring in wine country, you've got something in common with a fictional starship captain living three centuries in the future. Over seven seasons and four feature films in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series, Sir Patrick Stewart portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard, a measured and intellectual leader (as opposed to William Shatner’s brusque lothario characterization Captain Kirk from the original Star Trek), overseeing the U.S.S. Enterprise's diverse crew of humans, a Klingon, an android, and an empathically-gifted half Betazoid (I admit, I’ve watched this show a lot). Their adventures ranged from morality trials presided over by a sneering, near-omnipotent being called Q, to entering the ship’s Holodeck to play out a 1940s noir-style murder mystery, all while helping to keep relative peace throughout Federation space.

With all that behind him, the since-promoted Admiral Picard is surely deserving of a restful retirement making wine, something it seems he’s been able to achieve by the grapevines and bottles of Chateau Picard Bourgogne seen in a new trailer for the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard released yesterday.

Watch the vineyard-filled teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard below:

While set 15 years after Picard steps down from his command, presuming this series generally picks up where the last Picard-based Star Trek series left off, it would seem the captain has settled in on his family vineyard located in Labarre, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region of France. But if the end of the above clip is any indication, Picard’s trials are far from over as he's questioned regarding the circumstances of his departure from Starfleet.

CBS All Access

Aside from Patrick Stewart returning to one of his most notable roles, the series will also co-star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway, according to a release from CBS. Star Trek: Picard, which doesn’t have an official release date yet (other than “coming soon), will stream exclusively on CBS All Access, a premium membership service. Find more information on cbs.com.