Krispy Kreme Will Give Away Golden Tickets Worth Year of Free Doughnuts on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is less than two weeks away, and Krispy Kreme is here to help you get in the spirit. Next weekend (March 15-March 17), the doughnut company will temporarily bring back its “Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts,” which are essentially the signature Original Glazed Doughnuts with a “specially formulated green dough” (made by leprechauns, perhaps?). The festive treats will be available at participating stores across the country—but lest you’re on the fence about green doughnuts, there’s added incentive to get to Krispy Kreme this year.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Enter the “Golden Dozen Pass,” which, in a Wonka-esque fashion, will give lucky Krispy Kreme customers a year’s worth of free Original Glazed Doughnuts through St. Patrick’s Day 2020. The pass entitles you to one dozen free doughnuts per month, and “multiple customers” will win one each day at participating locations during St. Patrick’s Day weekend—so if there was ever a time to satisfy your doughnut cravings, this is it. This is the first time ever Krispy Kreme is running this promotion, and, according to a statement, thousands of customers are eligible to win. You can find a full list of participating locations on the Krispy Kreme site—even if you can’t make it to a Krispy Kreme in person next weekend, you can enter to win a Golden Dozen Pass in the mail. Instructions can be found on the terms and conditions page.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only chain bringing back a St. Patrick’s Day favorite—for the first time in five years, Dunkin’ is resurrecting its Irish Creme-flavored drinks, which will be available nationwide this month (while supplies last). In addition to hot, iced, and frozen coffee, you’ll be able to order Irish Creme-flavored espresso drinks, which includes lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, macchiatos, and more. You'll also find Dunkin's "Mint Brownie Donut" on the menu this month, which became available on March 4 and will be available nationwide "for a limited time."