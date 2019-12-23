This Burrito Joint Opened a Location Just for Squirrels

It's a relatively common business tactic: Find an untapped demographic and cater to that market directly. For instance, target flexitarians with Impossible Whoppers. Or target the sober with non-alcoholic drinks. Or target squirrels with burritos…. Wait, one of these things doesn't sound as lucrative as the others.

Image zoom Courtesy of girlsgirlsgirls BURRITOS

Looking for a fresh way to market its business, Lexington, Kentucky-based Tex-Mex joint GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos—which opened in 2016 near the University of Kentucky—teamed up with the local advertising agency Cornett on an unusual stunt: It "opened" a "spinoff" on campus offering burritos for squirrels called, of course, SquirrelsSquirrelsSquirrels Burritos.

Image zoom Courtesy of girlsgirlsgirls BURRITOS

Billed as "the world's only restaurant designed exclusively for our underserved squirrel population," this rodent-centric "second location" (that even has its own logo) is described as "a stunning scale replica of the GirlsGirlsGirls storefront" that "boasts a luxurious patio space with miniature picnic tables for al fresco dining and a vegan-friendly menu with something for every squirrel." Specifically, that menu had three items: The TrashSquirrel Burrito made with "organic peanut puree with sunflower and pumpkin seed granola," Vegan Tacos Bellota featuring "toasted acorn and almond butter," and a C.B.D. Bandito Quesadilla with "cashew butter and dried dates."

Image zoom Courtesy of girlsgirlsgirls BURRITOS

But why squirrels? Why not… I don't know… pigeons? "Our squirrely friends love our compost as much as we do, they keep us company on our patio all season, and they make up a big portion of the campus population, so we simply cannot ignore!" GirlsGirlsGirls co-owner Sara Wood told me via email. "And turns out, squirrels also love to eat and drink local, so Girls is a great fit. We are all about local, and we're happy to accommodate today's squirrel dietary concerns. Vegan, veg, low-carb acorn only, gluten free ... You name it, we gotchu!"

Sadly for vegan squirrels, this new location was actually more of a one-day pop-up—open for only a short time this past Thursday behind the University of Kentucky Fine Arts Building. Still, any squirrels who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony ate well: GirlGirlsGirls Burritos says they actually did feed squirrels some tantalizing tiny items from the SquirrelsSquirrelsSquirrels menu. And if anyone—human or rodent—wants to see what the replica looked like, it's currently on display at GirlsGirlsGirls "original" location alongside a donation jar for the Lexington Humane Society.

Catering to critters is part of a recent trend, too, as earlier this year we saw both a Papa John's pizza and a McDonald's restaurant made for bees.