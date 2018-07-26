A Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cupcake Now Exists, Thanks to Sprinkles

Of all the junk food snacks that line convenience store shelves, Flamin' Hot Cheetos are the best. Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream are a close second, but nothing beats the neon red color, crunch, and feisty kick of a Hot Cheeto. Cupcakes are of course an unimpeachable dessert—it’s just a tiny cake, what could go wrong? Combine those two things—the perfection of a cupcake with the snacking power of the Hot Cheeto—and you’ve got a dessert worthy of the junk food hall of fame. Thanks to Sprinkles Cupcakes that dessert has become a reality.

The limited-edition Sprinkles Flamin' Hot Cheeto cupcake is made with vanilla cake, which is filled with Flaming Hot Cheetos dust. The topping isn’t your typical vanilla buttercream either—its White Cheddar Cheese frosting, dusted once again with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. All hail the spicy cupcake!

Sprinkles is not the first company to decide that Cheetos actually goes surprisingly well with sweets—there are Flaming Hot Cheeto bagels, and ice cream, and marshmallow squares, and Burger King even made mac and cheese crusted with the delectable snack. It seems that creamy things like cheese and frosting and marshmallow are the perfect canvas for red-hot Cheeto dust.

Unfortunately for all of us snacking enthusiasts out there, Sprinkles isn’t adding this ingenious creation to their permanent line-up. It will only be available from Thursday, July 26 through Sunday, July 29. So if you’re convinced that the biggest trend of 2018 is going to be savory desserts, or if you just like it when your cupcake has a little extra crunch, head over to Sprinkles this weekend.

Of course, if you miss this limited-time offer, you could always bake your own cupcakes, grab a bag of Cheetos from the corner store and create your own version at home. Perfecting that white cheddar cheese frosting might be tricky, though.