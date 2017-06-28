Watch Spider-Man Prank Starbucks Customers by 'Dropping in' for a Cold Brew

It's like any other day at a New York City Starbucks. Baristas are calling out orders—a grande cappuccino here, a grande cold brew for Spider-Man there—and no one bats an eye until the masked hero drops from the ceiling and picks up his coffee.

As women squeal and scream, Spider-Man coyly asks, "I'm sorry—did I scare you?"

The scene played out over and over again as an official promotion for the hero's new film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hits theaters July 7. Hidden cameras at the chain's Williamsburg location captured the commotion—let's just say, there were a lot of curse words flying—as Spider-Man repeatedly drops down for his cold brew. He sometimes broke his routine to tap a man or woman on the shoulder, high-five a kid, or snap a photo with a fan, before slinging his way back into the ceiling.

The hero even flipped and swung his way out of the store. The one thing he wouldn't do, though? Reveal his identity. But we got the scoop. (Well, Mashable did). While it wasn't actor Tom Holland hanging from the coffee shop's rafters, it was his stunt double Chris Silcox.

Silcox, Sony, and Thinkmodo, shot the video over two days. Thinkmodo, known for its viral videos, had its work cut out for them: once they found a Starbucks with high ceilings, they had to build a false ceiling for the hero to drop through, then construct a pulley system—using a cable that would emulate webbing—to move him up and down.

Silcox told Mashable the prank was fun—if not a little scary.

"When a very bright upside-down superhero appears out of nowhere, what do you do?" Silcox said. "Little kids seemed to take to Spider-Man best, which was funny!" Even the cursing adults didn't really phase him. "If a mocha latte was thrown at me, the amazing baristas working with us—who were actually working and gave every single person we surprised a drink and a smile—would have helped me clean my Tony Stark suit in a jiffy," Silcox laughed.