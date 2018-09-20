Apparently Spider-Man Wants to Be a Chef

Sure, we call him Spider-Man, but behind the mask and tights, the Marvel superhero is just a kid named Peter Parker trying to figure out life as much as he adapts to his arachnid-induced powers. And like many young men, it’s natural for Parker to still be toying with his future career prospects. Sure, he had that gig taking photos of himself to sell to the Daily Bugle, but who says photography is anything more than a hobby? He’s also got a keen interest in science, but when you’re essentially a science project yourself it’s understandable you might want to take a break from the lab. No, it seems that what Spidey really wants to do for a living is cook. At least, that's according to the recently-released PS4 game Spider-Man.

Spider-Man is an open-platform concept, allowing players to take on the role of Peter Parker and explore a very realistically recreated Manhattan, accepting missions as they please or simply wandering around and discovering hidden secrets of the virtual world. Since its release earlier this month, players have found recipe cards for dishes like Chinese Pork Dumplings and Aunt May’s Wheatcakes throughout the game.

Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games

And before you think these are just easter eggs from a food-loving programmer, that very wheatcake recipe is actually comic book canon, appearing in a 1996 issue of Untold Tales of Spider-Man.

As for the dumplings, Reddit user Yukicatsan actually tried making the recipe, which includes ground pork, soy sauce, chives, egg, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. From the look of the photo, they turn out pretty well and Yukicatsan even commented that the dumplings and sauce were a ten out of ten.

But the biggest revelation may happen at the (SPOILER ALERT) end of the game. In a cutscene with Parker and Mary Jane, the web-slinging hero admits to his true career aspirations: To become a chef. Take a look below:

“I think I might want to become a chef,” Parker admits. Mary Jane seems to be on board. “You do make a hell of a chicken curry.” Is that recipe hidden in the game, too? We’re getting hungry.