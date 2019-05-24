Take a Peek Into the Futuristic Food from Space10’s New Cookbook

A few months ago, we first got word of Space10’s upcoming cookbook—Future Food Today—which focuses on “delicious, sustainable and future-proof recipes that help us eat better, both for ourselves and the planet.” The Copenhagen-based innovation lab, which is supported by Ikea, is known for some pretty out-there dishes. Hot dogs are made from carrots and served in spirulina buns; instead of your typical cookie dough-studded ice cream, their version is flavored with micro greens. It certainly sounds like the food of the future—and now that the cookbook is almost here, we got to see some of the recipes firsthand.

Among instructions for casually building your own tabletop hydroponics system and making spirulina, you’ll find several meals inside: a "Holy Mole Fish Taco," “Lean Green Tagine,” and “Non-Avocado Toast,” among others. (Avocados, they say, aren’t the best choice for the planet, so they provide alternatives to avocado toast with locally-grown asparagus, creamy seed paste, and more.) Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Just wait until you get to the Bug Burger—yes, you read that correctly. Each recipe has an ingredient list and step-by-step instructions with pictures to match, along with tips for how to serve it. We went through and found some of the most inventive dishes—we repeat, Bug Burger—with photos to match. Check them out below:

Swedish Neatballs

The “Swedish Neatball” is Space10’s take on Ikea’s signature Swedish Meatballs—gravy-laden and glorious. The Neatball is designed to get people to think about reducing their meat consumption, so instead of meat, you have two protein options—bugs, or nuts and grains. Just like Ikea, the cookbook still recommends serving them with lingonberry sauce and mashed potatoes, with recipes for those as well.

Dogless Hot Dog

The Dogless Hot Dog, as aforementioned, is another meat-free version of a classic. The bright green bun replaces your typical white bread with spirulina, honey, fresh yeast, wheat flour, and more; mustard and turmeric mayo and beet and berry ketchup are the key condiments. And as for the “hot dog” itself, you swap beef for carrots, poached and roasted until they’ve got a chewy consistency. Top everything off with pickled cucumbers and roasted onions and you’ve got yourself the hot dog of tomorrow.

Bug Burger and Surprise Sides

If you’ve been wondering what a “Bug Burger” is, know that the patty is, in fact, made with mealworms (and beets, and shiitake mushrooms, and potatoes). But before you balk, the book says, try it first—after all, the choice to go meat-free will save 2,000 liters of water. The burger is served on a (non-spirulina) bun, with relish, more beet and berry ketchup, and salad topping. As for those surprise sides? Take your pick of Algae Chips, Worm Sticks, or Bug’n’rice Chips.

Microgreen Ice Cream

While the Microgreen Ice Cream recipe isn’t in the book (instead, there’s a Microgreen Ice Pop, for which photos weren’t available), you can read more about it on the Space10 site. It uses hydroponically-grown microgreens and herbs (e.g. fennel, coriander, basil, or mint) for flavor.

‘Future Food Today’ will be available in the U.S. on June 21; it will be shipped out and available at “select stockists” starting May 21 in the EU and Asia. If you’re interested, you can order here.