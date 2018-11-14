Sour Patch Kids Cereal Is Real. Here's How to Get It

Reese's Puffs were seriously ahead of their time. In the past few years, there's been a major uptick in cereal versions of snack aisle staples, from Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy! (tiny breakfast cookies!), to Hostess Honey Buns and Donettes (itty bitty pastries you eat with a spoon!), to Oreo O's (a '90s-kid favorite that made a comeback in 2017). And now Sour Patch Kids has joined the morning junk food party with a (tangy, sugary) cereal of its own, although the internet kind of knew this was coming.

Post Consumer Brands just confirmed the news today, but the world got a sneak peek back in October, when the snack-centric Instagram account Candy Hunting posted a blurry photo of a Sour Patch Kids cereal box. "While the authenticity isn't 100% confirmed (I don't know the original source, as the image was sent to me), I'm banking on this being legitimate," the caption reads. "First, that doesn't look like a fan mock-up with the cereal pieces. Second, Post has already released several other cereals in conjunction with Mondelez." The writer is referring to SPK's parent company—previous Post-Mondelez creations include the aforementioned Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy! cereals, as well as Honey Maid S'mores (a mix of graham cracker squares, chocolate puffs, and mini marshmallows).

There's no word just yet on whether Sour Patch Kids: The Cereal is as tart as Sour Patch Kids: The Candy, although, we do know that the kid-shaped pieces are fruit-flavored with "a sour coating and a sweet finish." Sour Patch Kids cereal will be available in Walmart stores starting Wednesday, December 26, before rolling out to major retailers nationwide in early 2019.

If you can't wait that long, you may want to pop by the freezer aisle—Sour Patch Kids released a line of popsicles this year, as well as an exclusive Dippin' Dots flavor (which you can order in bulk online).