Sonic Drive-In Added Carolina Reaper Peppers to a New Slush

Image zoom Manex Catalapiedra/Getty Images

On a hot summer day, nothing beats the icy refreshment of a cold slushy — resulting sugar high be damned! But this summer, if you’re looking to beat the heat with a slush from Sonic Drive-In, be careful which one you choose or you might get hit with another kind of heat… the spice of one of the world’s hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper.

Sonic has announced a new trio of “Mocktail Slushes” that start off pretty straightforward before ending with a dramatically spicy turn (as opposed to last year, when they took a dramatically pickle juice-y turn.) First, the new Strawberry Daiquiri slush is billed as “a refreshing combination of real strawberries and sweet coconut flavor.” Next, the Pina Colada one is said to be “a tropical blend of sweet coconut flavor and pineapple flavor.” But finally, for the masochists among us, Sonic says the “star of the show” is the Reaper Spicy Margarita: This slush takes a “classic margarita flavor” and infuses it with enough Carolina Reaper to “test even the highest of heat tolerances.”

Image zoom Sonic

“With Mocktail Slushes, we captured that summertime mocktail state of mind, combining tropical flavors with our icy, cold Slush so you can enjoy vacation vibes from the comfort of your car,” Scott Uehlein, Sonic’s vice president of product innovation and development, stated. “Now, if you think you can handle the heat, take your taste buds on a different kind of trip with the Reaper Spicy Margarita — if you dare.”

Speaking of dare, Sonic is also encouraging people to share their reactions to the Reaper Spicy Margarita on social media with the hashtag #ReaperChallenge. Frankly, the hashtag is off to a slow start on Twitter, but a general search of the site seems to reveal that those who have gotten an early taste of the slush confirm that these things are pretty intense.

If you think the Reaper Spicy Margarita at Sonic is a joke, it's not! It's definitely spicy! — jefftawater (@jefftawater) June 30, 2019

All three icy mocktails are available for a limited time only. But as an added bonus, the chain is offering them for half-price every day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.