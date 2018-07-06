Everything (and Everywhere) Phil Eats on 'Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course'

The creator of the Everybody Loves Raymond, Philip Rosenthal, is back in action, exploring the culinary identity of six cities.
Phil Rosenthal, that hapless, goofy, and seemingly surprised about everything—even that there’s a woman selling and making her own gelato! In Venice!—television writer turned world traveler, is back today with the second installment of his show Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
The whole world is still full of wonder for Phil. At one point, he comments, while watching a pork chop being fried, “I’m so excited,” his eyes wide and big as tennis balls. This phrase—“I’m so excited”—seems to sum up Phil’s entire attitude towards life. He offers a hug and a smile to every single person he meets, especially those who feed him, and it’s that kind of openness and curiosity, not just about food, but about people, that makes this show work. Perhaps it's this generosity of spirit that ensures Phil eats well, and eats a lot. Here is my (almost) comprehensive list of pretty much every single thing he eats this season.
Episode 1, Venice
Phil is as struck by the beauty of Venice as he is by its food.
- Cantina Schiavi: Tuna Cicchetti dusted with cacao powder.
- La Consorteria: Balsamic vinegar aged for 25 years.
- Vini Da Arturo: Pork chop and eggplant marinated in vinegar.
- Torrefazione Cannaregio: Coffee.
- Al Covo: Boiled mantis shrimp and spider crab (Phil speculates that this is the best restaurant in Venice).
- Mercato Albinelli: Parmigiano-Reggiano.
- Bar Tiffany: Gnocco fritto.
- All’Arco: Grilled cheese with salami and eggplant.
- La Boutique del Gelato: Stracciatella gelato.
- Osteria Francescana: A full course meal.
Episode 2, Dublin
Phil embarks on a quest to dispel the myth that the Irish can't cook good food.
- Brother Hubbard: Eggs menemen and chocolate and hazelnut babka.
- Boxty House: Corned beef boxty (a boxy is an Irish potato pancake).
- Murphy’s Ice Cream: Brown bread ice cream.
- The Happy Pear: Vegan croissant and chocolate porridge with strawberries and figs.
- Deasy’s: A rhubarb martini and kelp.
- Miyazaki: Seaweed tempura.
- Ballymaloe Cookery School: A full English breakfast.
- Fishy Fishy Kinsale: A seafood platter.
Episode 3, Buenos Aires
Phil explores the Jewish, Italian, and Cajun sides of this Argentinian city.
- El Obrero: Fried calamari, a dulce de leche pancake, and Revuelto Gramajo (breakfast hash).
- Los Galgos: A Negroni and matambre (flank steak).
- Chori: A choripán (chorizo sandwich).
- Peron Peron: Empanadas.
- Narda Comedor: Chinese cabbage salad, tofu, and chocolate cake.
- Mishiguene: Gefilte fish and pastrami.
- Tegui: Grilled oysters, tortellini, frog legs, and anchovies.
- Estancia El Ombú: Carne asada.
- Cucina Paradiso: Agnolotti del Plin.
- La Mezzetta: Fugazzeta pizza (no tomato sauce).
- Nola: Red beans and rice and fried chicken.
- Don Julio Parrilla: Sweetbreads, t-bone, skirt, and ribeye steak.
Episode 4, Copenhagen
Phil explores how the chef-alums of Noma are shaping Danish cuisine.
- Aamanns Deli: Matured herring smorrebrod (an open-faced sandwich).
- Barr Restaurant: Glazed codfish and schnitzel.
- Amass: Fried chicken.
- Fiskebaren: Flat bottom oysters and fish and chips.
- Hija de Sanchez: Tacos and sea buckthorn paletas.
- Døp: A hot dog.
- Balderdash: A shot of schnapps and a banana split topped with beaver gland-infused whipped cream.
- Gasoline Grill: A cheeseburger.
- Noma Under the Bridge: Fjord shrimps.
Episode 5, Cape Town
An even more gregarious than usual Phil makes friends in unlikely places.
- Carne SA: Antelope and ostrich.
- Golden Dish Halal: A “Gatsby” sandwich.
- Jarryds: Breakfast.
- The Test Kitchen: A “smoked” old fashioned, snow crab risotto, pancetta-wrapped sea scallops, and pork rinds.
- Fish on the Rocks: Fish and chips.
- Honest Chocolate: Raw chocolate and “the single best brownie I’ve ever had in my life.”
- Faeeza's Home Kitchen: Chicken curry.
- Mzoli’s: Lamb kidney and barbecue chicken.
- Truth Coffee: Coffee.
- Melissa’s: Chocolate chip cookies.
- Babylonstoren Winery: Blood oranges and poached eggs.
Episode 6, New York
Phil revisits the city where he spent the first half of his life, and meets up with celebrity chefs Nancy Silverton and Massimo Botura.
- Sidewalk cart pretzel.
- Peter Luger: Steak (which Nancy Silverton eats straight off the bone with her hands).
- Di Fara: Pizza.
- Totonno’s: Pizza
- Razza: Pizza.
- Pilot: Oysters.
- White Gold: Chopped cheese and egg and cheese sandwiches.
- Chefs Club: Goat noodles and jollof rice.
- Temple Canteen: Dosas.
- Nathan’s: Hot dog.
- Ice and Vice: Vietnamese coffee ice cream.
- Russ & Daughters: Egg creams and latkes.
- Faicco's: Heroes.
- Katz's Deli: Pastrami sandwich.
- Harry and Ida’s: Smoked bluefish sandwich.
- Han Dynasty: Dandan noodles.
- Blue Hill Stone Barns: Dinner.
- His mother’s matzah ball soup.