New York City Just Got Its First Soft Serve Vending Machine

In the past few years, New York City has witnessed an endless parade of frozen-treat fads, from puffle cones and liquid nitrogen ice cream, to boozy sundaes and milkshakes topped with cake slices. But Bar Moxy—an all-day restaurant and rooftop lounge in Midtown's Moxy hotel—seems to think that the next big thing in ice cream has more to do with how it's sold than how it's made. That's why the Times Square eatery just installed a soft serve vending machine (pictured below)—New York City's first.

Designed in collaboration with artist Curtis Kulig (you might recognize his popular "Love Me" graffiti tag, which is currently splashed across a line of Swell water bottles sold at Starbucks), the vending machine is located at the entrance to the bar (although you don't need to buy a drink, or be a hotel guest, to use it), the New York Times reports. There are currently three flavors on offer—Mike's Hot Honey vanilla (the chile-infused condiment gives it a spicy-sweet kick), dairy free chocolate, or a swirl of both—along with a variety of toppings (honeycomb bits, cookie crumble, rainbow sprinkles and Greek yogurt chips).

The machine takes cash, credit or Apple Pay, and you can expect to pay $3 for a small cup or $7 for a large; toppings cost an additional 50 cents each. As for the technology, it's pretty straightforward—customers pick their soft serve flavor and toppings from a display screen, wait while the cogs and gears do their thing, and watch as their order pops out through a small opening less than a minute later (a spoon is dispensed through a separate window).

