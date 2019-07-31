SodaStream's See-Through Model Looks Just Like That Clear Phone Every '90s Kid Wanted

Image zoom SodaStream

You'd be hard-pressed to find a generation more nostalgic about their childhoods than kids of the 1980s and 1990s. Whether it's demanding (and receiving) reruns and reboots of our favorite TV shows and cereals, or our continuing affinity for all things neon, we're adults willing go all-in on anything that reminds us of being a kid. It's no wonder a show like the 1980s-set Stranger Things is a massive hit for Netflix and even companies like Igloo (yes, the coolers) are putting out retro products in recent years. As its own nod to the era of unironic fanny packs and New Kids on the Block posters, today SodaStream has released a new, limited-edition Fizzi sparkling water maker that's an homage to a coveted bedroom accessory, the see-through telephone.

Featuring a clear plastic shell and neon-coated mechanics, the company even partnered with a 1990s TV icon to launch and name the product: Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling. Hence this totally rad-looking Fizzi Classic model is dubbed the "Tori." The kit also includes a one-liter, reusable bottle with pink, yellow, and turquoise geometric shapes reminiscent of something you might see on the wall of the Peach Pit. And the button on top of the machine has even been updated to a yellow smiley face because, well, the '90s.

Image zoom SodaStream

“We saw the ‘90s style taking over and wanted to celebrate this cool decade but also remind people that not all trends should make a comeback. Let’s leave single-use plastic waste in our past,” Matti Yahav, Chief Marketing Officer for SodaStream International, said in a statement.

Image zoom SodaStream

“Some of my favorite memories, trends and inspiration come from the ‘90s,” Spelling said. “I’m thrilled to have partnered up with SodaStream to create this stylish ‘90s inspired product with the higher purpose of raising awareness about the issue of single-use plastic waste.”

The see-through Tori SodaStream retails for $90 and includes the one-liter bottle as well as a carbonating cylinder. However, in another homage to the '90s, only ninety of these clear SodaStream models are available for purchase. Score yours by heading over to sodastream.com/tori to order while supplies last.

Of course, if clear doesn't fit your 2019 aesthetic you can always grab one of the other color options available on Amazon.