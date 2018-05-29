Snoop Dogg Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gin & Juice at BottleRock

As someone who clearly enjoys reading about food and wine, you likely spent at least part of your long weekend indulging in a tipple or two. But no matter how rowdy your Memorial Day holiday ended up, it’s highly unlikely you mixed up a cocktail as big as the one Snoop Dogg helped make on Saturday. In fact, when it comes to a gin and juice, no one on Earth has ever made one as big: Martha Stewart's pal’s concoction set a new Guinness World Record.

On May 26, day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, Snoop and a group that also included Warren G and Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio used 180 bottles of Hendricks gin to create a 550-liter beverage in a glass that was 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide. The juice was reportedly donated by Whole Foods—because why wouldn’t they want to be associated with such a momentous occasion—and was sponsored by retailer Williams-Sonoma—because Gen X has aged so much that now Snoop Dogg and Williams-Sonoma clearly appeal to a nearly identical demographic.

A Guinness World Records official was on hand to immediately certify the drink as “the largest paradise cocktail” ever created. Apparently, a “paradise cocktail” is the “official” way to order a gin and juice. This particular paradise cocktail also came with a massive cocktail umbrella and straw, both of which were taller than the 6-foot, 3-inch rapper.

Snoop posted a pic of him posing with his new Guinness World Records certificate on his Instagram account. “In my @djkhaled voice another 1,” wrote the hip-hop legend who’s racked up three number one albums and a number one single as a solo artist, not to mention scoring number ones with the likes of Akon and Katie Perry.

Warren G also posted a bit of video of the event to his account.

Sadly, no information was given on who got to drink the cocktail—or how they managed to pull it off. You’d hate to see 180 bottles of gin go to waste.