Every Blue Diamond Almond Flavor, Taste-Tested and Ranked

We tried all 22 renditions of the humble nut.

May 31, 2018

Here at Food & Wine, we're big proponents of snack food. We're also big proponents of taste-testing snack foods, as we've done with all sorts of products — from Pop-Tarts to Cheez-Its. Though we love our Oreos and Goldfish, we also know that sometimes it's best to eat something that isn't so, well, unhealthy.

Almonds fit that bill, whether mixed into a bag of trail mix or candied with salt and spices. They can provide a quick boost of protein or even just a satisfying crunch. So, for our latest snack food taste test, we gathered our team together to try all of Blue Diamond Almonds' inventive flavors, ranging from sea salt to sriracha. In addition to tasting Blue Diamond's 18 classic flavors, we also tried the brand's four recently-released gourmet flavors.

Here's what we had to say about the four new flavors of Gourmet Blue Diamond Almonds

Rosemary and Sea Salt

"Would totally cheese plate these."

"Very nice. Tastes like Christmas."

Pink Himalayan Salt

"I get some mineral hints."

"Tastes just like salted almonds."

Black Truffle

"The truffle flavor is intense and unexpected, in a good way."

"Totally snackable and feels a little fancy."

Garlic, Herb and Olive Oil

"Would love these in a salad."

"Could eat the whole bag."

And here's our definitive ranking of Blue Diamond's 18 classic flavors:

18. Oven Roasted: Blueberry

"Not my cup o' bloobs!"

"Not bad, but not necessary."

17. Salted Caramel

"Might be good on ice cream."

"I don't hate them."

16. Honey Roasted: Vanilla

"I miss the salt."

"I enjoy these a lot! Not too sweet, good for snacking."

15. Toasted Coconut

"Great little healthy-tasting snack."

"Smells like sunblock."

14. Oven Roasted: Sea Salt

"What I'd expect."

"A classic and good salted almond."

13. Lightly Salted

"Good — as described."

"Would eat, but prefer more salt."

12. Whole Natural

"Would be good with some dark chocolate."

"Nutty and a little sweet, as usual."

11. Honey Roasted

"I don't taste honey, just sugar."

"Not enough honey!"

10. Honey Roasted: Chipotle

"Sweet and spicy."

"Sort of taste BBQ sauce."

9. Smokehouse

"Yummy and not so spicy."

"Super savory and addicting."

8. Bold: Salt 'n Vinegar

"Unexpected for an almond but awesome."

"As a salt and vinegar fan, these are 100 percent my jam. Admittedly the vinegar is on the aggressive side, but I love it."

"I'm oddly into these, and I don't like salt and vinegar chips!"

7. Roasted Salted

"Yes. Deeper and salty."

"These are the OG and they are great."

6. Honey Roasted: Cinnamon

"Christmas-ready."

"Love cinnamon. Love these."

5. Oven Roasted: Dark Chocolate

"Tastes like Swiss Miss."

"Would prefer plain almonds with real chocolate."

4. Bold: Sweet Thai Chili

"Sweeter than it is hot, but the flavor is addictive."

"Just spicy enough to keep eating."

"A lot happening. Mini explosions. 10/10 would eat again."

3. Bold: Habanero BBQ

"Really like the flavor. This one is worth experimenting with for other applications. Chocolate pairing?"

"Zero heat but tastes like BBQ chips."

2. Bold: Wasabi & Soy Sauce — THE RUNNER UP

"My all-time favorite. The perfect kick."

"Ooh! I like these a lot! Would eat a lot of these."

1. Bold: Sriracha — THE WINNER

"Slight spice, real nice."

"Surprised how much I like these!

"Spicy and sour. I think almonds are a better delivery vehicle for some of these spicier, vinegar-y flavors than I expected."

