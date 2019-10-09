SMEG Just Released the Most Beautiful Rose Gold Kitchen Appliances

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Whether you favor big bold colors on your kitchen cabinets and sleek no-show appliances or swing toward natural elements like stone backsplashes and wood countertops, there’s one kitchen color trend that’s shown an impressive lasting power: rose gold. The soft, metallic shade splashed on the scene years ago, but thanks to SMEG’s latest limited-edition collection, we’re still obsessed with the hue.

This week, the company released two rose gold pieces, its retro-inspired Electric Kettle and 2-Slice Toaster — available exclusively at Williams Sonoma — marking the first time SMEG has introduced a metallic color scheme to the breakfast duo.

RELATED: Gold Kitchen Accessories That Make Your Eating Space More Beautiful

The limited-edition rose gold Electric Kettle features chrome accents for extra warmth and automatically shuts off when water reaches a boil. It’s also designed with a 360-degree swivel base, easy-to-read water-level indicator, and a stainless steel limescale filter that’s removable for easy washing.

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

To buy: $200 (originally $250); williams-sonoma.com

The 2-Slice Toaster also includes rich chrome accents, including a backlit knob featuring reheat, defrost, bagel, and cancel functions. Choose from six browning options while self-centering racks hold your food upright (for perfectly even toasting), and a removable stainless steel tray collects crumbs.

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

To buy: $200 (originally $250); williams-sonoma.com

“This stunning millennial hue offers a calm, warm and inviting feeling to your home whilst providing elegance and refinement,” SMEG wrote in a press release. “To create a more feminine pallet, add rose gold to white, cream or pink, or to help this colour really pop in the kitchen add to black, grey or green walls. Rose gold can also look striking when paired with cool tones like silver and Navy blue and can be beautifully highlighted by such kitchen details as white marbled kitchen tops or exposed brickwork.”

If you’re as smitten as we are with the rose gold options, you’d better hustle. The collection is only available at Williams Sonoma in limited quantities — and we don’t think it’ll last!