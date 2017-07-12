Smashing Cans While Holding a Raw Egg Is a Thing, and This Guy Is the Best at It

The old saying goes that if you want to make an omelet, you have to break some eggs. But if you want to set the record for the “Egg hold can crush challenge,” breaking an egg would be considered a major setback.

Earlier this month, Pakistani marital artist Muhammad Rashid set a Guinness World Record for “Most drinks cans crushed by hand while holding an egg in 30 seconds.” The record is just as intriguing – and convoluted -- as it sound: Rashid was required to crush as many full, unopened beverage cans – in this case, the non-alcoholic beer Bavaria – with his hand while simultaneously holding a raw egg, which he was not allowed to break. During the 30 second time limit, Rashid was able to smash 29 cans, after which he cracked the previously undamaged egg nd dumped it into a glass to prove it was real.

As bizarre as the stunt may sound, Guinness World Records points out that it’s not an unprecedented martial arts display. None other than film star Jackie Chan once performed a similar feat on German television, smashing layers of concrete blocks while holding, and not breaking, a raw egg.

As for Rashid, this accomplishment is only the latest in a string of far out martial arts records he’s established with Guinness. He also holds the record for “Most drink cans crushed with the elbow in one minute” with 77, “Most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute” with 61, and “Most green coconuts smashed with the head in one minute” with 35 – just to name a few. All of these records probably serve as great publicity for the Pakistan Academy of Martial Arts, of which Rashid is founder and president. Because seriously, who wants to go to a martial arts academy where the founder was only able to smash 34 green coconuts with his head? No one, that’s who.

