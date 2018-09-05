Watch a Man Break the Record for Breaking Walnuts with His Head

Watching competitive eaters battle it out for the title of who can shove more food in their mouth is certainly enthralling, but some will say (probably) that the real athletes of the food world are the people setting world records for smashing food with their heads! Want proof? Just check out the video Guinness World Records unveiled yesterday of one of these records being smashed (pun!)—most walnuts cracked against the head in one minute.

For you diehard head-smashing-food fans, you’re probably already thinking, “Oh man! Muhammad Rashid is at it again!” Pfft! Yes, the Pakistani martial arts instructor—who, among other records, currently holds the record for “most green coconuts smashed with the head in one minute” (at 35 coconuts)—used to hold the record for most walnuts crushed with his head, but his reign in the walnut category is no more. Clearly, walnuts and coconuts are two completely different ballgames. Coconuts are like the softball of smashing foods with your head, whereas walnuts are like the golf of smashing food with your head.

As the Guinness World Record video shows, the current record holder for most walnuts cracked against the head in one minute is now S. Navin Kumar of Nellore, India—with an astonishing 217 walnuts—which bested Rashid’s record by 36 walnuts. Sadly, little additional context is provided as to Kumar’s background and how he became so adept at cracking nuts with his head. It’s plausible to think he also is a martial arts instructor. It’s slightly less plausible but possibly more entertaining to think that he used to work in the quality control department of a walnut company and simply lost it one day.

Regardless, if you need a deeper context to enjoy watching a man crack walnuts with his head, it’s likely you’re missing the point. Speed-smashing food with your head is all about achieving an amazing level of focus. As the great Muhammad Rashid once said during an interview on the BBC, setting these records takes “a lot of practice, six to seven hours daily.” To put it another way, smashing food with your head is the context.