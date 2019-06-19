Slipknot Will Release Its Own Iowa-Made Whiskey

Image zoom Randy Holmes/Getty Images

For non-fans, the metal group Slipknot could easily be dismissed as “that band with the crazy masks.” But Slipknot is immensely popular: All five of their albums have been certified gold, and they’ll likely land a sixth when We Are Not Your Kind is released this August. When that record drops, Slipknot will be getting into a new venture as well: whiskey. And though it might be easy to dismiss this new spirit as “just more band-themed booze,” this forthcoming whiskey may also have more to it than you expect.

On August 10, Slipknot will be debuting two whiskeys made in collaboration with Cedar Ridge Distillery: No. 9 Iowa Whiskey (90 proof) and No. 9 Reserve Iowa Whiskey (99 proof). Iowa might not be well known for either rock music or whiskey, but that’s exactly why these two chose to work together — a mutual love of their home state. “Slipknot and Cedar Ridge Distillery — two groups of people born and raised in Iowa, and committed to quality and hard work,” Slipknot's M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan said in the announcement. “We collaborated on No. 9 Whiskey, which in addition to Iowa corn, gets some extra spice from its rye content.” Indeed, both whiskeys will feature corn grown right on Cedar Ridge’s farm in Winthrop.

“As we came to know the Slipknot guys, we realized we share a lot of the core elements of a good Iowa foundation — these guys are very down-to-earth, hard-working and care deeply about their followers,” Jeff Quint, founder and owner of Cedar Ridge, said, expanding on the Iowa theme. “Building this whiskey with them was an easy, natural process that resulted in a strong and spicy expression, just the way they wanted it.”

Meanwhile, Cedar Ridge Head Distiller Murphy Quint said that, in creating the tipple, he wanted to take inspiration from the band as well. “Our challenge was to produce a whiskey that represents Slipknot's style of music; something bold, something with distinguished character, something that you don't exactly come across every day,” he stated. “At the same time, it needed to be a whiskey that satisfies a true whiskey aficionado, regardless of its ties to the band. I feel that this blend of bourbon and rye hits that mark.”

Slipknot says that these No. 9 whiskeys will be available in all 50 states (with suggested retail prices of $39.99 and $69.99 respectively) as well as at stops on the band’s Knotfest Roadshow North America tour. More info is available at slipknotwhiskey.com.

Meanwhile, Slipknot wasn’t the only musical act to announce a new alcohol-based project this week. The Colorado-based jam band the String Cheese Incident is collaborating with the state’s Oskar Blues Brewery on S.C.I.P.A. — the group’s first beer. The String Cheese Incident’s 2014 album A Song in My Head peaked at #123 on the Billboard 200. Sure, that’s not as impressive as what Slipknot has accomplished, but, hey, not everyone can play bass wearing a rubber mask, okay?