Taco Bell to Open the ‘World’s First Slide-Thru Take-Out Window’

Time to get jealous, American Taco Bell fans! Next month, the fast food chain will be bringing back the Canadian-exclusive menu item the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider. Yes, Taco Bell gives its products so many crazy names, it’s hard to even know what you’re missing. But don’t worry: It’s not the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider you’re supposed to be jealous of. Instead, Taco Bell will be promoting this new launch in the most Canadian way it could think of — by creating “the world’s first slide-thru take-out window.”

For one day only on March 2, Taco Bell Canada will be operating what it’s calling the first “Slide-Thru.” The brand explains that “Taco Bell fans at Horseshoe Resort near Barrie, Ontario, will get the chance to place their orders at the top of a tubing hill, slide down, and grab their Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider from a custom-built take-out window at the bottom.” The slide-thru will be up and running from just 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. (The Horseshoe Resort is located about 75 miles north of Toronto for those thinking about last minute travel arrangements.)

“Unique, exciting and off-the-wall events are an essential part of the recipe that makes Taco Bell what it is,” Veronica Castillo, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell Canada, said in the announcement. “This fan-favorite deserves a celebration that’s as audacious as the Crunchwrap itself, something wild and unexpected and has never been tried before.”

Of course, as fun as the idea of a slide-thru might be, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that it’s completely impractical. The whole idea of a drive-thru is to make your life easier by never having to leave the warmth of your car to grab a meal. Unless the Horseshoe Resort has some sort of heated toboggan, that idea is totally out the window. At least maybe add some hot cocoa to the menu while you’re at it, Taco Bell?