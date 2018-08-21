Watch the First Trailer for Chance the Rapper’s Comedy-Horror Film About a Cursed Pizza Parlor

Despite his mono-occupational moniker, Chance the Rapper is actually a jack of all trades, with his Wikipedia page declaring him a “rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and philanthropist.” We've discussed his philanthropy before when he worked with the peri-peri chicken chain Nando’s to raise money for his nonprofit, Social Works. We've also seen him in front of the camera, spending time with Kevin Hart doing a bit of beer yoga. But the Rapper is slated to get plenty more screen time: His big screen debut is “coming soon” this fall, and the first official trailer for this food-related flick has just landed on YouTube.

Slice—as the film as called—is a pun incarnate, simultaneously referencing pizza shops and slasher flicks. “When a pizza delivery driver is murdered on the job, the city searches for someone to blame: ghosts? drug dealers? a disgraced werewolf?” explains the logline on the movie’s IMDB page. Yes, there’s a lot going on, and the trailer only seeks to expand upon the possibilities instead of streamlining a specific plot. For instance, apparently, the pizza shop is built on top of a literal gateway to Hell. Who knew?

If this bizarre premise from first-time feature film writer-director Austin Vesely seems hard to wrap your head around, the good news is that it’s not supposed to take itself too seriously: The trailer features appearances from well-known comedic actors like Paul Scheer, Hannibal Buress, and Chris Parnell, and things cap off with a humorous interaction between Chance and co-star Atlanta's Zazie Beetz, who also has serious comedy chops.

Speaking of which, Beetz apparently described this “comedy/horror” movie to Entertainment Weekly as a “surreal kind of fairy tale.” She further explained, “It’s like humans and ghosts are living alongside each other, and there’s sort of like tension between ghosts and humans, and then like witches exist and werewolves exist.” With so much going on, it’s no surprise a 76-second trailer didn’t clear much up! But hey, it’s centered around pizza, so how bad can it be?