Skittles Releases Three Limited-Edition Flavors for Summer

Memorial Day Weekend is squarely in our sights. The unofficial start to summer also means it’s time to dig into all of our favorite warm weather foods and beverages. Grilling season? You bet. Summer beers? Of course! And who can forget the most traditional of summer foods… candy?

Alright, so maybe candy is more associated Easter or Halloween, but that hasn’t stopped Skittles from trying to imbue some summer spirit into its fruity counterpart to M&M’s. If you’re looking to “taste the rainbow” in the coming months, Skittles is offering three new limited-edition packs at select retailers.

Skittles Freeze Pop is (at least in my book) the most summery of the bunch. Skittles says this new iteration features “flavors you’d typically find in freeze pops with a combination of Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Grape, Orange, and Strawberry.” Sounds like you could toss these in the fridge and eat them cold to further the illusion. And if you want to score them, there’s only one place to go: Skittles Freeze Pop are a Dollar General exclusive, available in 2-ounce Single Packs for $0.85 each.

Skittles

Skittles Imposters don’t as closely equate to hot weather, but the candy brand says they “will keep you guessing all summer” — which I guess could help fill kids’ free time while they’re out of school. “Each pack features candies with inside flavors that don’t match the outside color, including Alter Ego Orange, Cryptic Citrus, Sneaky Strawberry, Undercover Apple, and Raspberry Ruse,” Skittles writes. These mind-messing Skittles are only available at Walmart stores — in 4-ounce Share Size and 14-ounce Lay Down Bags (for $1.34 and $1.98 respectively).

Skittles

Skittles Sour Wild Berry is the final summer flavor — sensible enough seeing as sour and warm weather naturally go hand-in-hand. “Each pack includes a mix of Sour Strawberry, Sour Berry Punch, Sour Wild Cherry, Sour Melon Berry, and Sour Raspberry,” the brand explains. This limited-edition variety is also a Dollar General exclusive, sold in 12-ounce Lay Down Bags (priced at two bags for $4 or $2.55 each).