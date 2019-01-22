Michael C. Hall to Star in Skittles-Themed Musical on Super Bowl Sunday

On Super Bowl Sunday, most TVs will be tuned to the big game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But for candy and, possibly, musical theatre lovers, the once-in-a-lifetime event to watch on February 3 just might be the one happening on Broadway at New York City’s The Town Hall. As I covered last week, in a special matinee performance, Skittles Commerical: The Broadway Musical — a fully-fledged theatrical experience — will take the stage in lieu of a major Super Bowl ad-buy for the rainbow-colored confection. And now, we have details on just what audiences can expect, including the surprise celebrity star.

Michael C. Hall, perhaps best known for his role as the titular serial killer on Dexter, is taking on the lead role in the musical which has a book penned by Will Eno. Hall and Eno previously worked together on The Realistic Joneses, an off-Broadway production that earned the acting ensemble, including Hall, a Drama Desk Award, and on a 2018 recent revival of Thom Pain (based on nothing) which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama when it was first performed in 2004.

And Hall himself has tread the boards in numerous musical theatre productions throughout his career, namely Chicago as Billy Flynn, Cabaret as the Master of Ceremonies, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the lead role. So what does Hall have in store for audiences as the star of a live, musical Skittles commercial? If the video announcement has any indication, it’s going to be weird and wonderful. Take a look below:

Tickets for Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical are available at Ticketmaster and more information on the cast and production is available at skittlesthemusical.com. Proceeds from all ticket sales will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Skittles will match between $25,000 and $50,000 with an additional donation.