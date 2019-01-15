Skittles Will Put on a Broadway Musical Instead of a Super Bowl Ad

While most brands pump thousands if not millions of dollars into Super Bowl ad campaigns in hope of living on in consumers’ minds as well as the advertising hall of fame, Skittles is taking a different approach once again. This time around the candy brand is foregoing the traditional big-budget 30-second spot for something a little more spectacular: A Broadway musical.

On Sunday, February 3, the rainbow-colored candy will take over The Town Hall in New York City’s theatre district for a one-time-only performance of Skittles Commerical: The Broadway Musical. Don’t assume for a moment this is just going to be a bunch of corporate marketing jargon set to music. Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical has some serious theatre talent behind it. Pulitzer finalist and playwright Will Eno (Thom Pain (based on nothing)) penned the book which will be accompanied by a live band and performed by a 17-member cast including an as-yet-unannounced celebrity. Lin-Manuel? Patti? Bernadette? Any one of them could bring some serious accolades to this affair. Hey, if a Spongebob Squarepants musical can win a Tony, why not one about Skittles?

The musical isn’t the first time Skittles has gone for a limited-audience approach to its Super Bowl advertising campaign. Last year, the candy brand hired actor David Schwimmer to star in an ad that was only shown to one lucky person (though “possible” ads were released to the public). Similarly, Carl’s Jr. launched its first Manhattan location with song and dance last year.

As of this writing, there are dozens of tickets left, and since the curtain goes up at 1 p.m. on game day, you’ll still likely be able to get home and settled in time for kickoff. Of course, as everyone else at your Super Bowl party discusses the standout commercials, you may have to hum a few bars to explain the one they all missed.

Tickets to Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical are available now, and range from $32 to $207. Before you balk at paying to watch a commercial, just know that 100 percent of the ticket face value will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Skittles will match the donation between $25,000 and $50,000. Find out more at skittlesthemusical.com.