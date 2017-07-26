Sir Patrick Stewart Is Perplexed by the Idea of Avocado on Sandwiches

To be fair, Patrick Stewart isn't the first person to speak his mind when it comes to the avocado craze. Back in March, the owners of one restaurant in London did the same. The Aegean-inspired eatery, Firedog, decided to ban avocados from their menu completely, telling The Independent that "the ever-evolving cooking methods used in Aegean street food inspired us to create a colourful menu rich in interesting flavours and fresh ingredients. All without an avocado in sight." "Our mission is to reinvigorate the morning dining scene in London, which has done avocado to death," executive chef George Notley continued. "And we're frankly bored of seeing it on every breakfast and brunch menu."

It can't be denied: Avocado (and specifically avo-on-toast) is indeed everywhere. Everywhere. It has become so ubiquitous, in fact, that there are companies devoted to the expedited ripening of the fruit and entire restaurants that sell avos and only avos. Think it's all just hype? Check out the numbers: In 1999, according to GrubStreet, Americans consumed 1.1 pounds of avocados per capita...and by 2014, that number had risen to a whopping 5.8 pounds.

So, can you blame Stewart for not being the trend's biggest fan? In a recent filmed interview with Bustle, he admitted as much. Stewart, who stars in The Emoji Movie alongside Maya Rudolph, was participating in a charade-style game involving sets of emojis depicting things liked or enjoyed by millennials. When the bread emoji and the avocado emoji appeared alongisde each other, Rudolph seemed to know what it was meant to represent—avocado toast, of course! But Stewart was a little bit confused."Do you use avocado in sandwiches?" he asked the interviewer incredulously. "There are so many sandwiches now that happen to have avocado in them, and the moment you bite into it, the sandwich slides apart because the avocado is so slippery." ...Okay, so he didn't quite understand what he was critiquing. But whether it's an avo-topped sandwich or an avo-topped piece of toast, Stewart's not into it. Looks like someone might want to take a trip to London soon. And if slippery avocado on your sandwich is a problem, may we suggest some other options.