World's 50 Best Restaurants Names Bay Area Hotspot 'One to Watch'

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization is one of the most influential arbiters of taste in the food world, and in anticipation of their upcoming announcement of, well, the World's 50 Best Restaurants, they announced their annual 'One to Watch' award, which recognized one of the Bay Area's most celebrated high-end restaurants.

This year, the honor went to SingleThread in Healdsburg, CA, the impressive project behind chef Kyle Connaughton and farmer Katina Connaughton that offers one of the most interesting tasting menus in the country (as well as a lovely inn.) Drawing from both Californian and Japanese influences, the restaurant earned two Michelin stars in 2017 after opening in 2016 to rave reviews.

© Jason Jaacks

The restaurant, which World's 50 Best says "may well be the best way to experience Japan from afar," offers three types of 11-course tasting menus (you can choose between vegetarian, pescatarian, and omnivore), featuring produce that is sourced from Connaughton's two farms and Pacific seafood, as well as hard-to-find wine's from throughout the state.

"The Connaughtons’ first solo project is the full package, allowing guests to enjoy an overnight stay in one of their five rooms, each adorned with Japanese-style bathrooms, heated floors, sweets from the SingleThread pastry team and plenty more goodies," reads a release announcing the news. "Customers at the inn can also order elaborate breakfasts incorporating eggs and other produce from the farm, or the donabe dinner experience, where a starter of small items and sashimi is followed by the communal donabe hotpot of seafood, meat or vegetables, accompanied by rice, pickled vegetables and condiments and finally a special dessert to reflect the season."

Past recipients of the prestigious One to Watch recognition have included San Francisco's Saison, Tokyo's Den, and Barcelona's Disfrutar. The organization will announce their highly-anticipated Best Restaurants in the World list on June 19 in Bilboa, Spain.

In April, World's 50 Best announced that Clare Smyth was awarded "Best Female Chef."