These Are the 2018 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Singapore

The Michelin Guide—arbiters of all things fine-dining—has released its list of all the Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore. This is the third year that Michelin has released a guide to Singapore, and for 2018, 39 restaurants received the honor. However, there's one bit of unfortunate news: the city-state no longer has any three Michelin-star now that Joël Robuchon has closed.

Five new restaurants were added to the list of one-star restaurants, bringing the new number of one-star restaurants in Singapore to 34, leaving just five two-star establishments. You can see the full list here.

Looking for a restaurant in a bit more of an affordable price range? Last week, the guide released its Bib Gourmand picks, which includes mostly street vendors and “hawkers,” for which Singapore is widely beloved.

An increasing number of people in the restaurant industry are pushing back against Michelin stars. In October of last year, Andre Chiang asked the Michelin guide to take back the two stars awarded to his Singapore outpost, Restaurant Andre, citing concerns that he too often sought an “unrealistic moment of perfection” in his work. In February of this year, Restaurant Andre closed its doors.

However, Michelin stars remain a powerful signal that a restaurant has achieved high levels of quality, creativity, and service. Here is the list in full:

Two-star:

Waku Ghin

Odette

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Les Amis

One-star: