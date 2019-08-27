Sheetz's Second Beer Is Made with Their Blueberry Muffins

Image zoom Sheetz

Sure, it’s not Coke versus Pepsi, but as far as brand rivalries go, Wawa versus Sheetz is up there with the best of them. Truth be told, allegiances to one of the Pennsylvania convenience store chains primarily break down by geography: Wawa rules Philadelphia and the east, while Sheetz holds down the west heading towards Pittsburgh. But that doesn’t mean scores won’t be counted in other ways. Here’s another one you can add to the list: beers. In December, Wawa released its own limited-edition coffee-infused stout. Then, in May, Sheetz released its own limited-edition coffee-infused IPA. Coincidence? Probably not. And now, potentially seeing a chance to pull ahead in the tally, Sheetz is already back with its next beer – and adding fuel to the fire, it’s a collaboration with a Philadelphia brewery! (Kind of.)

Set for release this Thursday, August 29 at 4 p.m., Project Blueberry Muffinz will be a limited-edition blueberry brew produced in partnership with Evil Genius Beer Company. Where does this 6-percent ABV beer get its blueberry flavor from? Muffins, just like the name says. Sheetz explains that it’s “a light-bodied blonde ale infused with Sheetz’s iconic Shweetz blueberry muffins.”

“As is Evil Genius tradition, we've taken a traditional style and turned it on its head by adding Sheetz delicious Blueberry muffins while brewing the beer,” Evil Genius Beer Company Partner and Co-Founder Trevor Hayward says in the announcement. “The results speak for themselves with an aroma that will remind you of fresh blueberries, and a taste that you make you want to head to your local Sheetz for one of their scrumptious Blueberry Muffins.”

But enough about blueberries, let’s get to the meat-and-potatoes: What does Evil Genius have to say about undermining Philadelphia’s tacit Wawa allegiance? Well, though Wawa is never specifically mentioned, Hayward did address the geography of it all. “The partnership was the perfect pairing of our two companies,” he added, “as while our Tasting Lab is in the Philadelphia region, we brew our drafts and bottles in the heart of Sheetz country in Northeast Pennsylvania.” Sounds like an evil genius explanation if I’ve ever heard one.

Regardless, if you want a Sheetz Blueberry Muffinz beer – and regardless of allegiances, who doesn’t? – you’ll probably want to act fast. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans (price $7.99) will be available at only about 100 Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania (here’s the list) and once supplies run out, that’s it. According to TribLive, the first Sheetz beer sold out in about a month – but it also wasn’t made with muffins.