Shanghai's Michelin-Starred Restaurants Are Announced: See the 2019 List

Shanghai is one of the fastest-growing food cities in the world. Since its first Michelin guide launched in 2016, the city's restaurant scene has witnessed electric growth, with exciting new projects, both casual and refined, cementing Shanghai's status as a food destination while attracting some of the world's biggest chefs. In 2017, for example, the legendary French chef Pierre Gagnaire opened his first concept on mainland China, Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire, at Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li, a restored shikumen estate in the city's chic Xuhui District'i. And as of September 20, the sophisticated French restaurant has earned its first Michelin star for the 2019 guide, joining 33 other restaurants in the city to be recognized with stars.

Including Bib Gourmand restaurants, the latest Michelin guide for Shanghai includes a total of 133 establishments. The ultra-exclusive Ultraviolet has maintained its status as a three-star restaurant, making it the only one in the city; Cantonese restaurant T’ang Court dropped down to two stars this year. Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Road), which specializes in cuisine from the Taizhou, is new to the group of two-star restaurants, which now includes eight spots.

There are 25 one-star restaurants, including the additions of Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Romito's elegant Italian restaurant at the Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai (which opened just three months ago), and Ji Pin Court, a contemporary Cantonese restaurant on the third floor of a refurbished villa.

One chef who consistently makes impressive showings on any recognition of Shanghai's restaurants, whether by the Michelin guide or Asia's 50 Best, is Tony Lu, who this year helms two starred restaurants, both of which maintained their one star: Fu He Hui, a sophisticated and serene vegetarian restaurant, and Yong Yi Ting, the lively Shanghainese establishment in the Mandarin Oriental in Pudong. In recent years, Lu, a Shanghai native, has risen to the status of celebrity chef and elevated the profile of the area's regional cuisine.

Below, find the full list of the city's Michelin-starred restaurants.

Three stars

Ultraviolet



Two stars

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Canton 8 (Runan Street)

Imperial Treasure

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon

T’ang Court

Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Road) (New)

Yi Long Court

Yong Foo Elite



One star

Amazing Chinese Cuisine (New)

Bo Shanghai

Da Dong (Xuhui)

Da Dong (Jingnan)

Fu He Hui

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito (New)

Jade Mansion

Jean Georges

Ji Pin Court (New)

Lao Zheng Xing (Huangpu)

Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire (New)

Le Patio & La Famille (Huangpu)

Lei Garden (Xuhui)

Lei Garden (Pudong)

Madam Goose (Minhang)

Moose (New)

Phenix

Seventh Son (Jingan)

Shang High Cuisine

Sir Elly’s

Tai’an Table

Wujie (Huangpu)

Xin Rong Ji (Huangou)

Yong Fu

Yong Yi Ting