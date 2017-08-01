Shake Shack’s New Hot Chick’n Sandwich Arrives Today

As if summer wasn’t hot enough already, Shake Shack’s new Hot Chick’n sandwich debuts today at Shake Shack locations across the country. The Hot Chick’n includes a crispy chicken breast dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend and topped with slaw and pickles. The new sandwich is available for a limited time at all 80 U.S. Shake Shack locations, excluding airports, stadiums and ballparks.

“We’ve been playing around with a spicy version of our Chick’n Shack for some time now,” said Shake Shack Culinary Director Mark Rosati. “And we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally share our newest creation with our Shack fans!”

As with all other Shake Shack menu items, the new Hot Chick’n might sound simple, but this isn’t your average spicy chicken sandwich. Shake Shack’s newest creation starts with the chain's all natural cage-free chicken breast that is slow-cooked in a buttermilk marinade, dipped into Shack-made batter, dredged through seasoned flour and crisp-fried. The fried chicken is then dusted with the pepper blend and topped with Louisiana hot sauce slaw, kosher dill pickles and served on the same non-GMO potato buns that Shake Shack has used since its inception.

It's been a busy year for Shake Shack as they continue to expand their menu. Earlier this year, Shake Shack introduced a breakfast menu at many of their New York City locations, along with the Dubai Airport. The breakfast menu currently includes freshly squeezed organic orange juice, Stumptown coffee and three different sandwiches: the Sausage, Egg N' Cheese, the Bacon, Egg N' Cheese and the Egg N' Cheese. Additionally, Shake Shack teased chicken tenders as a future menu item with the release of their new cookbook, Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories.

If you want to learn more about the recipes that inspired this new sandwich, check out our photo tour of Nashville's most famous hot chicken restaurants here.