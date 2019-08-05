Shake Shack Is Finally Going to Deliver Burgers to Your Door

Image zoom Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack—the fast casual restaurant chain founded by Danny Meyer—has made a name for itself on savory, juicy burgers like the ShackBurger (cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce), crispy crinkle cut fries, and thick frozen custard “Concrete” shakes loaded with indulgent toppings. (Plus, beer and wine, if you want it.) However, the wait for said burgers and shakes can be long, especially if you’ve visited one of many locations in the brand's hometown, New York City. You can always download the app and order ahead to skip the line, with the option to choose a designated pickup time—but on Monday, the brand announced yet another option, thanks to a new partnership with Grubhub. The online delivery service and Shake Shack have teamed up to offer customers nationwide delivery, meaning that you can kick back and order your burger from the comfort of your couch—no waiting in line or buzzers required.

The partnership is testing in four different locations right now: Morningside Heights, NY, River North, IL, Livingston, NJ, and Darien, CT, with national rollout scheduled over the next two-to-three quarters, according to the Shake Shack team. Currently, there are over 240 Shake Shack locations in 28 states, as well as in D.C. While the brand has been testing delivery for the past two years with other partners, this is its first full integration, and the partnership with Grubhub is exclusive. Customer favorites like the ShackBurger, Chick’n Shack, and Concretes will be available to order via Grubhub all around the country, as well as on Seamless in New York City. The partnership will also use Grubhub’s “Just in Time” technology to have driver pickups timed to the moment an order is ready, according to the announcement, so fresh, hot burgers can reach your door that much more quickly.

The Shake Shack news follows Grubhub announcing a three-point plan that addresses controversial fees and concerns over microsites that the company created on restaurants’ behalf. The delivery site says it will extend the look-back period for restaurants to review phone orders (part of the fee dispute), deploy a website that helps restaurants request direct control of microsites, and set up a series of restaurant roundtables to encourage dialogue—more information can be found at the Grubhub Learning Center.