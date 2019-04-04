There's a Secret ‘Game of Thrones’ Shake Shack Menu That You Have to Order in Valyrian

If you’re a New Yorker and love Game of Thrones, stop what you’re doing and head to the Shake Shack at Madison Square Park—a "secret" GOT menu launches exclusively there today ahead of the season eight premiere. The restaurant’s Innovation Kitchen, located in the West Village, has created a limited-edition burger and milkshake for fans of the show, inspired by the juxtaposition of fire and ice—the only catch? You have to order everything in Valyrian. Thankfully, Shake Shack (aka Rholītso Rhakion) drafted up a translation and pronunciation guide to help you out.

First up is the Dracarys Burger (Drakaro Parkliapos), a double decker with a fiery sauce—appropriate, since it’s supposed to be “the mother of burgers,” large and imposing. It’s layered with Monterey Jack Cheese (one of the first times Shake Shack has used Monterey), bacon, and a deviation of Shack Sauce mixed with scallions, hot sauce, and other herbs to provide a kick. I got a first try at the Innovation Kitchen this week, and this is a serious burger. Make sure you grab plenty of napkins, and have water on hand—it’s loaded with sauce, and they weren’t kidding about the fire. (It’s also a damn good burger, so regardless of whether or not you like Game of Thrones, it’s worth a try.)

To cool down, grab the Dragonglass Shake (Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos), a white chocolate mint milkshake inspired by White Walkers—with shards of real “Dragonglass” to top it all off. The latter is actually made of toffee, mixed up with black food coloring and butter to create the substance’s signature sheen, and then broken into jagged pieces (if you happen to be a White Walker yourself, we wouldn't recommend drinking). The end result is refreshing and not overly sweet—but as a statement notes, “supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations.”

The shake and the burger are available for $6.79 and $10.99, respectively. If you want to try them out, act fast—the burger will only be available through April 21, and the shake will stick around until May 19, "while supplies last." If you’re not anywhere near New York, don’t worry—several other food brands are pumping out themed products, including Oreos and Mountain Dew. When April 14 rolls around, you’ll have plenty of snacks for your premiere party.