Shake Shack Tests Four-Day Work Week

There’s a lot to love about Shake Shack: tasty burgers, cheese fries, and now, possibly a four-day work week. Yes, you read that right—at an investor conference last week, CEO Randy Garutti said the company is testing out four-day work weeks in Las Vegas, Bloomberg reports, in order to attract and retain employees in a labor market with a low unemployment rate. While Eater notes there are a few restaurants that have already adopted shorter work-week policies, including Maaemo in Norway and 21212 in Edinburgh, Garutti said it’s something the restaurant business overall hasn’t been able to figure out yet.

“If we can figure that out on scale, it could be a big opportunity,” Garutti said at the conference. “We’re not promising it yet, but it’s something we’re having fun trying, and seeing how our leaders like it on a recruiting basis and ongoing retention basis.”

And now, for the big question: What about benefits? According to a Shake Shack spokesperson, the pay and benefits remain the same, and the four-day work week means spreading the 40 hours over four days, as opposed to five. In addition to Las Vegas, where the schedule has been tested with managers at some locations for over a year, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Antonio, Detroit, and other places in Nevada are also testing out the shorter work week. However, the initiative overall is still in the early phase.

In other Shake Shack news, the brand recently launched food trucks that you can rent for events—available in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania area, as well as the Atlanta metro area. Most Shack classics are available, which means you might be able to cater your wedding with Shack Burgers and root beer floats—yes, please. And for New York Shake Shack fans, a new location just opened up at Hudson Yards, among other concepts including Mercado Little Spain (a Spanish food hall by José Andrés and the Adrià brothers), three Neiman Marcus restaurants, and Belcampo. To learn more about Hudson Yards—and all the great food you can try there—check out our story here.