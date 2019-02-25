You Can Rent a Shake Shack Food Truck for Your Wedding

As if Shake Shack weren’t ubiquitous already—the burger, fries, and shake joint has outposts in 25 U.S. states, plus D.C.—today, the brand announced that it will be launching food trucks. However, before you get hyped about the idea of a mobile Shake Shack driving around with burgers for sale (the dream), know that these aren’t restaurants on-the-go. In fact, they’re largely for private events, available now to rent for birthdays, conferences, graduations, and more. There will be two trucks total, with one serving the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania area, and another stationed in the Atlanta metro area, according to a release.

If you’re interested, the Shack Truck FAQ page recommends submitting a request at least two weeks in advance. The form asks for standard information including your name, location, contact information, and company name (if applicable)—you also have to specify start and end times for your rental, along with what kind of event you’ll be hosting (ranging from meeting to wedding). As for the menu, availability will fluctuate based on the type of event, according to the site, but “most Shack classics are available.” A wedding reception serving Shack Burgers, cheese fries, and root beer floats sounds pretty good to us—and certainly beats your run-of-the-mill chicken breast or fish options. Pricing depends on the length of the event and number of people attending.

For Shake Shack fans outside the Atlanta and northeast area, fear not—the site says that “we’re always looking for where to come next” and to stay tuned, so hopefully, more Shack Trucks will be on the way. In the meantime, keep an eye out for all the restaurant openings Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer has on the horizon. Just two weeks ago, we found out that a new Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant will be coming to D.C. in 2020, and there’s another Manhattan restaurant slated for 2020 as well. There aren't many details available yet for either restaurant—keep checking back for updates as we learn more.