Shack Shack to Host Pop-Up at Nashville Husk (and Sean Brock Is Performing)

Ahead of Shake Shack's first-ever Nashville location, which opens in Green Hills later this summer, the fast-casual burger chain is hosting a pop-up at Husk, and it looks like the perfect summer party.

On Saturday, July 21, the Nashville Husk will serve guests Shack Burgers (or Shroom Burgers), fries, local beer and wine, and a collaboration dessert from Husk and Shake Shack. Each ticket will cost $25 a head, which is quite reasonable considering that entertainment is included: Sean Brock is performing with the alt-country act Boo Ray, with whom he has been recently collaborating. (In June, Brock and Boo Ray released a 7-inch vinyl featuring two songs, “Saint Misbehavin’” and “Soul Food Cookin.”)

“Watching Boo Ray magically turn our ideas into something you can play on a turntable was the songwriting equivalent of ‘farm-to-table’ cooking,” said Brock of his new music venture. “These songs were made to crank up with the windows down and the throttle wide open.”

The James Beard Award-winning chef, whose first location of Husk is in Charleston, S.C., claims to be a big fan of the fast-casual burger chain.

“I know the joy I experience when I eat at Shake Shack, and having that joy in our backyard at Husk is what cheeseburger dreams are made of,” said Brock of the collaboration in a press release. Seeing as the Husk cheeseburger is a national icon, we trust Brock's word on all matters pertaining to beef and cheese.

The first-ever Tennessee Shake Shack will open in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood (in Hill Center Green Hills at 4031 Hillsboro Pike) in late August.

As for the party at Husk, guests can choose from two time slots to attend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at 37 Rutledge Street. You can purchase tickets here.