Seth Rogen Plays a Time-Traveling Pickle in This Movie

After lending his voice to an animated sausage named Frank Wienerton in the 2016 movie Sausage Party, Seth Rogen is back in the spotlight playing another snack—a pickle. Well, technically, a pickle-man. It's complicated.

The actor is teaming up with screenwriter and producer Evan Golberg (the childhood friends also collaborated on Superbad and Pineapple Express) on an "untitled pickle comedy," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the New Yorker novella "Sell Out" by Simon Rich (who is also writing the screenplay), the story follows Herschel Greenbaum (played by Seth Rogen), "a young man who falls into a factory pickle barrel and emerges, one hundred years later, into hipster Brooklyn." Sample passage: "Everybody is dressed strange, in colorful, shiny clothes. I do not recognize them. They tell me they are 'conceptual artists' and are 'reclaiming the abandoned pickle factory for a performance space.' I realize something bad has happened in Brooklyn." Checks out!

Brandon Trost, who served as director of photography on Rogen vehicles like Neighbors, This Is the End, and The Disaster Artist, is in talks to make his directorial debut on the Columbia project. And while there's no timeframe for a release date just yet, production on the movie is set to start in Pittsburgh on October 29.

In other food-related projects by Seth Rogen, did you know the actor spent last summer using remote-controlled animatronic snacks to scare supermarket shoppers? It's true, and it's delightful. (Yes, it was a marketing stunt for Sausage Party, but a genuinely clever one.) Check out the video above to see melons hurl insults at customers as they peruse the aisles (and see one customer exact revenge on a particularly rude talking loaf of bread...by taking a giant, dramatic bite of a baguette and saying, with his mouth still full, "I want you to watch.")