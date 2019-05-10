Sesame Street Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Cupcake Collaboration at Baked By Melissa

Most birthday parties featuring Elmo, Grover, and Abby Cadabby are centered around kids turning some age in the single digits. But this year, Sesame Street, the show that brought us those (and many more) beloved characters is itself having a party to celebrate it’s 50th(!) year. For a half-century, the PBS (and now HBO) series which first aired on November 10, 1969, has helped the pre-K set with numbers, letters, social skills, and nutrition advice, all delivered by a cast of friendly humans and memorable Muppets. Its reach has expanded to over 150 countries, many offering a bespoke, localized version, all spearheaded by the nonprofit Sesame Workshop. With its impact both culturally and educationally, it’s fitting that the generations of kids who grew up learning along with the likes of Big Bird and Cookie Monster would get in on the celebration, which is exactly what a group women-led businesses are doing with a slate of official collaborations announced yesterday.

For those with a sweet tooth, Melissa Ben-Ishay’s chain of Baked by Melissa shops is rolling out a collection of mini cupcakes inspired by Sesame Street characters: For Abby Cadabby, a pink and purple tie-dyed cake with blue vanilla icing and nonpareil brittle; for Big Bird, yellow (of course) vanilla cake filled with dulce de leche and topped with cake batter icing and nonpareils; for Cookie Monster, blue vanilla cake, cookie dough stuffing, cookies and cream icing, and an Oreo and cookie dough topper with a drizzle of blue icing; for Elmo, red velvet cake, chocolate icing, and a red icing drizzle; and finally for the lovable Oscar the Grouch, green chocolate chip cake filled with marshmallow creme, chocolate icing and mini marshmallow on top.

Baked By Melissa

The cupcakes, which come in Sesame Street-themed boxes, will be available starting in June at all Baked By Melissa locations around the New York City area (find the nearest here). According to a statement from Sesame Workshop, Ben-Ishay who watched the show with her mother a child and now shares that same tradition with her own daughters. In fact, in honor of Mother’s Day, all of the women behind recently announced collaborations are moms, too.

Other upcoming releases include a Super Grover capsule collection from Lauren Moshi, multi-purpose knit cover designs from Melanie Disbrow’s Milk Snob, a women’s streetwear and accessories line from Sophie Mechaly’s Paul & Joe (including a fluffy red Elmo-inspired handbag), and from Lindsey Laurain's Ezpz, Cookie Monster- and Elmo-shaped placemats/plate combinations that help toddlers build their eating skills while reducing spills.

ezpz

“As we continue to release our slate of collaborations in celebration of our golden anniversary, we’re proud to join forces with talented leaders in a wide range of categories from fashion to beauty to food to parent-essentials,” Gabriela Arenas, Vice President of Licensing, North America, Sesame Workshop, said in a statement. “This month, we’re celebrating these mompreuners who are innovating within their respective industries, and we’re so excited to be debuting their inspired products to Sesame Street fans.”