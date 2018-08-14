All-Star Roster of Chefs to Headline Seaport Food Lab Dinners in NYC

Further proof that NYC's Seaport District is a burgeoning culinary center: This September and October, eight of the best chefs in the country will headline dinners at the Seaport Food Lab, an "experiential hub for today’s leading culinary visionaries."

The all-female lineup includes Angie Mar, Nancy Silverton, Ashley Christensen, Camille Cogswell, and more top talent, each of whom will cook an exclusive menu for six nights, in a dinner party format. Tickets for the early autumn dinners, which are priced at $115, are available to the general public on August 17. For New Yorkers, the dinners offer a convenient opportunity to taste the food of many chefs who rarely cook in the city.

Last summer, the Seaport Food Lab hosted Georgia-based Hugh Acheson, L.A.’s Jessica Koslow, Wylie Dufresne, and Top Chef alum Dale Talde, all of whom had two-week residencies. This year, the programming will reflect a concerted effort to spotlight female talent.

"With this year’s all-female line-up, our intention is to elevate the focus on our chefs’ exceptional accomplishments and creativity," said Andrew Schwartz, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at The Howard Hughes Corporation, which puts on the dinners.

The Seaport District is becoming one of the city's most exciting places for food and drink, with big developments slated for the years to come. Jean-Georges Vongerichten, for example, will open a 50,000-square-foot, yet-to-be-named food hall in early 2020, and David Chang and Andrew Carmellini also have restaurants planned for the lower Manhattan neighborhood.

Below, find the full lineup and schedule.

Nancy Silverton (September 11-16)

Angie Mar (September 18-23)

Erika Nakamura & Joceyln Guest (September 25-30)

Rosio Sanchez (October 2-7)

Caitlin McMillan & Camille Cogswell (October 9-14)

Ashley Christensen (October 16-21)

Seaport Food Lab is located at 203 Front Street, and will be open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 7:00 p.m.