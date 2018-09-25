These Food Words Are Officially Playable in Scrabble

If you’re an avid Scrabble player and logophile, it can be a bit frustrating when the lexicon moves faster than the board game’s official dictionary can keep up. Double that frustration if you’re a food lover, to boot, as our growing appetite for and exposure to dishes from around the world puts more foreign-language food words into Americans' daily conversations. Luckily, Hasbro and Merriam-Webster occasionally update the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary to include the language of the day, as they did on Tuesday with the release of reference book’s sixth edition.

Over 300 new words have been added from all walks of the English language (including adoptions from other languages) in a sweeping a game-changing update. Merriam-Webster wouldn't disclose the entire list to us, but here are some of the new food words (and their values) you can score big with as of this week:

Other notable additions include ok, ew, twerk, bestie, bitcoin, and qapik—the monetary unit of Azerbaijan, which puts another “u”-less word in the mix when you’re stuck with a “q” tile.

"For a living language, the only constant is change. New dictionary entries reflect our language and our culture, including rich sources of new words such as communication technology and food terms from foreign languages," Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, Peter Sokolowski, said in a statement. "The Official SCRABBLE Players Dictionary evolves to keep up with English as it is used today."

The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary, Sixth Edition is available on Amazon for $23.65 in hardcover and $8.50 in mass market paperback.