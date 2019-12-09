Largest Scotch Whisky Collection Ever Auctioned Expected to Bring in $10 Million

Image zoom Bottles L-R: Dark Oloroso Butt #578, Glenfiddich 1937 Rare Collection 64 Year Old, Springbank 1919 50 Year Old, The Macallan 1926 Valerio Adami 60 Year Old, The Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare 60 Year Old 75cl / US Import, Glenfiddich 1936 Peter J Russell, The Balvenie 1937 Pure Malt 50 Year Old 75cl Peter Dibdin Photography

Last month, Vietnamese businessman Viet Nguyen Dinh Tuan entered Guinness World Records for owning the world's most valuable whiskey collection: 535 bottles of booze worth an estimated $16.7 million. And though your stash of Scotch is unlikely to reach such heights anytime soon, if you're looking to get closer, here's your next chance: Whisky Auctioneer has announced what's sure to be one of the biggest spirits auctions of 2020: "The Perfect Collection"—featuring over 3,900 bottles expected to haul in over $10 million.

The Perfect Collection comes courtesy of the late Richard Gooding. The Colorado businessman passed away in 2014 and, perhaps motivated by the current strong whiskey auction markets, his family has decided to sell this massive collection in two auctions scheduled to take place on February 7 to 17 and April 10 to 20 of next year.

The headlining bottles will be of no surprise to auction aficionados: The Perfect Collection has two bottles of The Macallan 1926 60 Year Old—an extremely coveted 40 bottle run that has repeatedly broken its own record as the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold. (Viet, by the way, has three of these bottles!) Whisky Auctioneer will be selling both one of the "Fine & Rare" bottles—which currently holds the record after selling for nearly $1.9 million in October—and one of the "Valerio Adami" bottles, featuring a label designed by the Italian artist—which held the record in 2018 when it became one of the first two bottles of Scotch to ever sell for over $1 million. (The other bottle was, of course, the Peter Blake version of the same whisky.)

Other highlights selected by Whisky Auctioneer include a Springbank 1919 50 Year Old, one of only 24 bottles produced; a complete set of The Macallan 50 Year Old Lalique Six Pillars Collection; a Glenfiddich 1937 Rare Collection 64 Year Old, billed as "the oldest and rarest expression of The Glenfiddich," one of only 61 bottles produced; and a Dallas Dhu 1921 Single Cask 64 Year Old described as "a historic rarity never before seen on the secondary market."

"It was clear to us as a family that collecting Scotch was one of Richard's greatest passions—an endeavor that spanned over two decades. He loved every aspect of it; from researching the many single malt distilleries to visiting them and tasting their whiskies," his widow Nancy Gooding explained. "He was always so pleased to acquire the bottles that he was searching for over the years—his mission was to collect a bottle that represented every single distillery, but his favorite was always Bowmore with his preferred whisky being Black Bowmore."

Meanwhile, Iain McClune, founder of Whisky Auctioneer, praised Gooding's dedication. "[The collection's] sheer scale and rarity makes it one of the most exciting discoveries in the whisky world, and we're thrilled to unveil it to the public ahead of it going live on our online auction site next year," he said. "This library of whiskies is filled with very special bottles, each of which has been researched and meticulously examined for condition and authenticity. Amongst the over 3,900 bottles is the largest collection of The Macallan ever to go to auction."