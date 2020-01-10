Science + Technology

Most Recent

A California Bakery Makes ‘Harry Potter,’ Winter Olympics, and ‘Stranger Things' Macarons

Irvine’s Honey & Butter offers a rotating menu of sweet tributes to pop culture icons.
'Nonfood' Wants to Sell You Green Algae Bars

The founder is a former artist who used to work at Soylent.
Chobani Food Incubator Names Its Second Class of Seven Innovative Businesses

These seven startups cover a wide range of food categories from frozen seafood to alcoholic ginger beer.
Amazon Wants to Give Alexa a Pair of Smart Glasses—Report

The new glasses would connect wirelessly to a smartphone and would boast a “bone-conduction audio system” allowing the person wearing the spectacles to hear Alexa’s voice without headphones.
Amazon Is Finding Innovative Ways to Bring Impulse Buys into the Home

Have you ever ordered candy through your voice-controlled assistant?
Impossible Burger’s 'Blood' Comes From Soybean Roots

Heme is a molecule found in meat, fish and plants that humans have consumed daily for hundreds of thousands of years.
Swarm 5.0 Is the Easiest Way to Give Restaurant Recommendations to Your Friends

The newest version of the app makes logging your favorite restaurants and bars easier than ever.
The San Francisco Chronicle Launches Napa-Focused Wine Website

"The Press" aims to help readers plan a trip to northern California's wine country.
Neil deGrasse Tyson Explains Why The Term “GMO” Is Misleading

Elon Musk Compares Tesla Model 3 to Hamburgers

This DIY Robot Will Take All the Work Out of Easter Egg Decorating

Your Taco Emoji Is Finally Here

Put Down the French Fries If You Want to Make Babies

A Giant Cucumber Slicer is Crossing the U.S. to Help Improve Your Cocktails

Blue Apron, the Popular Meal-Kit Delivery Service, Has Filed to Go Public

The GoSun Grill Lets You Cook with Only the Sun as Fuel

50 Percent of California’s Salmon May Be Extinct in 50 Years, Thanks to Humans

Why Horseshoe Crabs Are E. Coli’s Worst Nightmare

Americans Now Drink More Bottled Water Than Soda

The Government Is Working on an Official Definition of "Healthy"

What SpaceX's Moon Tourists May Eat Onboard

Isha Datar is Creating a Path Forward for Alternative Animal Protein

3 Unconventional Vending Machines

Sharing Vacation Photos Will Make You Happier

Researchers Successfully Grow Vegetables in Martian Soil

FYI, Your Kitchen Is Probably Dirtier than a Toilet Seat

