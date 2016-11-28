Scenes from Standing Rock on Thanksgiving

By Food & Wine
Updated November 29, 2016
© Daniel Krieger Photography
Read the story: Thanksgiving at Standing Rock
© Daniel Krieger Photography

The Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota is currently the site of one of the largest Native-led demonstrations in American history. Self-described "water protectors” continue to gather at encampments along the Missouri and Cannonball rivers to protest the completion of the Dakota Access pipeline. Here, images from Thanksgiving day at Standing Rock. Photos by Daniel Krieger

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Trays of frybread at Grandma's kitchen, one of many provisional canteens at Standing Rock.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Turkeys roasting on a bicycle-powered spit at the Wopila Feast Brigade’s Thanksgiving dinner.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

A typical meal from the main kitchen at Oceti Sakowin camp.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

A water protector stirring a kettle at Winona’s Kitchen at Oceti Sakowin camp.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Water protectors help unload food donations.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Chopping wood is an all-day activity at Standing Rock. This pile powered the Sacred Fire, a community hub at Oceti Sakowin camp.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Diane Hart—more commonly known as Grandma—outside her kitchen.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Water protectors march toward Turtle Island at Standing Rock.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Kellen Lynch came to Standing Rock from Washington state with 300 pounds of Pacific Northwest salmon.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Olin Tezcatlipoca calls Thanksgiving “Genocide Day,” representing the opinion of many indigenous people who associate the holiday with colonial injustice.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Flags from the many tribal nations represented at Standing Rock dot the landscape at Oceti Sakowin camp.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Volunteers help winterize tipis in preparation for the brutal North Dakota winter.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

A Mongolian yurt at Oceti Sakowin camp.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Water protectors demonstrating along the river banks at Standing Rock; the black figures at the top of Turtle Island are militarized police officers.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Minding the fire in the earth oven at Grandma’s kitchen. Turkeys and game meat would be buried in its coals on Thanksgiving day.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Dried corn at Winona’s kitchen.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Volunteers carve turkey at Wopila Feast Brigade’s Thanksgiving dinner.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Unloading the earth oven–roasted turkeys at Grandma’s kitchen.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

An entire tent packed with bags of donated rice at the main kitchen.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Volunteers at Grandma’s kitchen. Truk Jantz, right, shows off his handmade apron.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Open prairie at Standing Rock.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

The mess hall at the main kitchen of Oceti Sakowin.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

Dinner in the gymnasium at Wopila Feast Brigade’s Thanksgiving dinner.

© Daniel Krieger Photography

A massive kettle bubbles over the fire at Winona’s kitchen.

