Scenes from Standing Rock on Thanksgiving
The Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota is currently the site of one of the largest Native-led demonstrations in American history. Self-described "water protectors” continue to gather at encampments along the Missouri and Cannonball rivers to protest the completion of the Dakota Access pipeline. Here, images from Thanksgiving day at Standing Rock. Photos by Daniel Krieger
Trays of frybread at Grandma's kitchen, one of many provisional canteens at Standing Rock.
Turkeys roasting on a bicycle-powered spit at the Wopila Feast Brigade’s Thanksgiving dinner.
A typical meal from the main kitchen at Oceti Sakowin camp.
A water protector stirring a kettle at Winona’s Kitchen at Oceti Sakowin camp.
Water protectors help unload food donations.
Chopping wood is an all-day activity at Standing Rock. This pile powered the Sacred Fire, a community hub at Oceti Sakowin camp.
Diane Hart—more commonly known as Grandma—outside her kitchen.
Water protectors march toward Turtle Island at Standing Rock.
Kellen Lynch came to Standing Rock from Washington state with 300 pounds of Pacific Northwest salmon.
Olin Tezcatlipoca calls Thanksgiving “Genocide Day,” representing the opinion of many indigenous people who associate the holiday with colonial injustice.
Flags from the many tribal nations represented at Standing Rock dot the landscape at Oceti Sakowin camp.
Volunteers help winterize tipis in preparation for the brutal North Dakota winter.
A Mongolian yurt at Oceti Sakowin camp.
Water protectors demonstrating along the river banks at Standing Rock; the black figures at the top of Turtle Island are militarized police officers.
Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day.
Minding the fire in the earth oven at Grandma’s kitchen. Turkeys and game meat would be buried in its coals on Thanksgiving day.
Dried corn at Winona’s kitchen.
Volunteers carve turkey at Wopila Feast Brigade’s Thanksgiving dinner.
Unloading the earth oven–roasted turkeys at Grandma’s kitchen.
An entire tent packed with bags of donated rice at the main kitchen.
Volunteers at Grandma’s kitchen. Truk Jantz, right, shows off his handmade apron.
Open prairie at Standing Rock.
The mess hall at the main kitchen of Oceti Sakowin.
Dinner in the gymnasium at Wopila Feast Brigade’s Thanksgiving dinner.
A massive kettle bubbles over the fire at Winona’s kitchen.