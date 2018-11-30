San Francisco Michelin Announcement Marks Landmark Achievement for Dominique Crenn

The Atelier Crenn chef has become the first woman to helm a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in the U.S.
Currently, only four U.S. cities are graced with Michelin Guides: New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Though the addition of D.C. in 2016 no longer means that San Francisco is the smallest U.S. city to have a guide (and to be fair, San Francisco’s guide includes the entire Bay Area and wine country), the fact that the city has kept up its Michelin cred while Los Angeles has not is a testament to just how strong the region’s culinary scene is. This week, Michelin announced the stars for San Francisco’s 2019 guide, and suddenly, the city has even more bragging rights than before.
The biggest news from the new guide is that San Francisco has two new three-starred restaurants: Single Thread and Atelier Crenn. The area now has significantly more three-starred restaurants than any other U.S. city – yes, even New York. (The count is eight in the Bay Area compared to only five in NYC – thanks to the 2018 guide’s downgrading of Jean-Georges.) Meanwhile, Atelier Crenn’s elevation to its new three-star status comes with another noteworthy first: Chef Dominique Crenn is now the first female chef to have a three-Michelin starred restaurant in America – and one of just a handful of women to have that distinction worldwide.
Crenn’s achievement is likely especially satisfying as she’s been an active advocate for women in the restaurant business. “I’ve been vocal for many years about the need for inclusion in many things we do in my industry,” she told us earlier this year. “It’s taken such a long time for people to understand that maybe it’s the right thing to do.”
In total, the Bay Area now has 57 starred restaurants – its most ever. Here is the entire list…
Three Stars
Atelier Crenn
Benu
The French Laundry
Manresa
Quince
The Restaurant at Meadowood
Saison
Single Thread Farm
Two Stars
Acquerello
Baume
Californios
Coi
Commis
Lazy Bear
One Star
Al’s Place
Aster
Auberge du Soleil
Bar Crenn
Birdsong
Bouchon
Campton Place
Chez TJ
Commonwealth
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant
Gary Danko
Hashiri
In Situ
Ju-Ni
Keiko a Nob Hill
Kenzo
Kin Khao
Kinjo
La Toque
Lord Stanley
Luce
Madera
Madcap
Madrona Manor
Michael Mina
Mister Jiu’s
Mourad
Nico
Octavia
Omakase
Protegé
Plumed Horse
The Progress
Rasa
Rich Table
Sons & Daughters
SPQR
Spruce
State Bird Provisions
Sushi Yoshizumi
Terrapin Creek
The Village Pub
Wako
Wakuriya