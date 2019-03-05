Samin Nosrat Announces New Cookbook, 'What to Cook'

It's been a few months since Samin Nosrat—James Beard Award-winning author and TV host—gave us season one of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, a four-episode Netflix show based on her book of the same name, which takes viewers everywhere from northern Italy to Japan. While there's no word yet on if, and when, there will be a season two, we've got great news to tide you over in the meantime. On Tuesday morning, Nosrat announced on her Instagram that a second cookbook, dubbed What to Cook, is on the way.

Nosrat wrote that she’s continuing her collaboration with illustrator and graphic journalist Wendy MacNaughton for the project, which will include “the same sorts of beautiful, instructive, and funny illustrations and infographics that make #saltfatacidheat so special.” There’s no word yet on what kind of recipes we can expect, and, since Nosrat is currently writing the book—she quips that she’s “a painfully slow writer”—there’s no set publishing date yet either. However, in the meantime, she suggests that fans sign up for her mailing list, where they’ll be able to find updates about the book, apply to be a recipe tester when the book is further along, and, eventually, pre-order their own copy.

“We are going to make a book that’s beautiful, educational, functional, smart, and most importantly, very, very fun,” Nosrat wrote.

While we wait for more updates, check out this list of essential cooking tips we’ve gathered from watching Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, which covers everything from how browning foods helps produce acidity to the importance of adding coarse salt in pesto. And make sure you keep an eye out for Nosrat during season one of our inaugural podcast, Communal Table, which launches on March 15. You can tune in on SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, TuneIn, and Android podcast—or, find episodes on our Communal Table platform here.