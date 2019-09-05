Samin Nosrat Is the Editor for the 2019 ‘Best American Food Writing’ Book

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

It’s been a busy year for Samin Nosrat. Back in March, the author and TV host announced that she was working on a second cookbook, What to Cook, as a follow-up to her critically acclaimed Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat; just over a month later, she made the 2019 Time 100 list, joining fellow food industry titans Massimo Bottura and Chrissy Teigen. She also taught Jimmy Kimmel how to make pan-fried chicken—with elements of salt, fat, acid, and heat, naturally—and released a collection of 20 watercolor prints from Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton. The latest? On Wednesday, she announced via her Instagram story that she would be editing The Best American Food Writing 2019 (of the "The Best American Series"), which collects “the year’s top food writing from writers who celebrate the many innovative, comforting, mouthwatering, and culturally rich culinary offerings of our country,” per the Amazon description.

“There was so much fantastic writing—some in unexpected places about unexpected topics—to choose from for the edition. I’m proud to be able to include the beautiful stylings of @HELENR, @TEJALXRAO, @THECOOKINGGENE, @PKGOURMET, @SOLEIL_HO, @STEPHANIEMLEE, @LONGTHROATMEMOIRS, @KHUSHANDOJ, and @RUBY.TANDOH, among many others. Special thanks to @SILVIAKILLINGS and @GIBBSNE for their excellent taste along the way,” Nosrat wrote on her story.

Last year’s edition was edited by venerable food writer and author Ruth Reichl, who served as the Editor-in-Chief of Condé Nast’s now-shuttered Gourmet magazine. Now, Nosrat is stepping into her shoes to make picks of her own. The shoutouts mentioned in her story include Priya Krishna, who released her debut cookbook, Indian-ish, earlier this year—one of our most anticipated spring cookbook releases of 2019. (She also recently appeared on our Communal Table podcast.) Helen Rosner, the food correspondent for The New Yorker, will also have work included, as will Soleil Ho, a restaurant critic for the San Francisco Chronicle.

If you’re interested, the book isn’t set to launch until October 1, but it’s available to pre-order on Amazon now. There are also plenty of exciting cookbooks debuting this fall, ranging from Alison Roman’s highly anticipated Nothing Fancy to Angie Mar’s Butcher + Beast—plus, Antoni Porowski’s debut cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen. We rounded them all up and created a list of the books we’re most excited about—make sure you have room on your shelf.

To pre-order: The Best American Food Writing 2019 (The Best American Series ®), $11.50 (list price $16) at amazon.com