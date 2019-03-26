Sam Adams Will Release a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-Themed Beer

Calling all Bostonians and Notorious RBG (aka Ruth Bader Ginsburg) fans: On March 29, Sam Adams is going to release a very special new beer. Dubbed “When There Are Nine,” the beer company was inspired by Ginsburg and her response to being asked, “When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?” reports Boston.com. The beer, a Belgian Brut IPA, was fittingly brewed on International Women’s Day, and the hops used were a special blend created by the Pink Boots Society (more on them in a minute) and hop-maker Yakima Chief. Fans can try it exclusively at the brewery’s tap room (30 Germania St, Boston, MA 02130) this Friday—tickets are for sale now on Eventbrite, and the event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 pm.

“We wanted to name it Brut Bader Ginsburg,” the Eventbrite page reads. “But our legal team, uh, dissented.”

Tickets are $20 each, and include, in addition to a pint of When There Are Nine, four dumplings from Mei Mei—a Chinese-American restaurant and food truck catering business based in Boston, whose chef, Irene Li, was recently named a semifinalist (again) for the James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef of the Year award. Apart from the RBG factor and JBF-worthy food, there’s even more good cause to drink this beer—$5 from every ticket and $1 from every When There Are Nine pint sold will be donated to the Pink Boots Society, which “fosters advancement and education for women in the beer industry,” according to the Eventbrite page. Something tells us that’s a mission RBG would get behind. There will also be a plank contest during the event, “in honor of RBG and her infamous workout routine,” which will benefit the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project.

In other beer tribute news, that Breaking Bad beer— Schraderbräu—we’ve been following for the past month is officially happening. Actor Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader in the show, was inspired by his character’s love of home brewing and set up a company called Rust Belt Brewing that has signed a licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to brew the beer. It’ll be a German-style lager, produced at Figueroa Mountain Brewing in Buellton, California—and you’ll be able to drink it this spring. Read the full story and learn more here.