'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat' Will Become a Television Show

The golden age of food television is reaching its apex, so if you like to watch people cook get excited: Netflix recently announced that it’s launching two new cooking shows and renewing longtime favorite Chef’s Table for a new season.

First up, Chef’s Table, the mini-documentary series that follows one well-established or rising star chef through their cooking process and journey to the kitchen, is returning for its fifth season on Netflix on September 28. In April of this year, Chef’s Table aired an entire series focusing on pastry chefs, though it was (rightly) criticized for its lack of diversity. Still, the show, which is famous for its beautifully-shot scenes and intimate look inside the mind of the chef, is a welcome addition to fall’s food television line-up.

There are also two new shows coming to the network: First, Netflix will bring Samin Nosrat’s hit cookbook, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat to life with a four-part cooking show. Nosrat will visit restaurants in Japan, Mexico, and Italy, and even stop by Chez Panisse in California, where she once worked as a cook. It’s set to premiere on October 19.

Perhaps in light of the success of Nailed It, Netflix has ordered another baking-centric show. Instagram-famous pastry chef Christine McConnell will star in The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell. A statement from the network states that McConnell will make “delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.” Although no release date or further details have been released, given the cakes McConnell has posted to her to Instagram account, one can expect creepy, crawly, gothic desserts to abound.

Netflix has clearly found a sweet spot when it comes to food television: People clearly love Michelin-starred restaurants, travel shows, and fancy cakes. All we can say is we hope this trend continues.