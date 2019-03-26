These Print Illustrations from 'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat' Will Make You a Better Cook

Samin Nosrat has fast become a household name in cooking, thanks to her James Beard Award-winning book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking and four-episode Netflix show of the same name which took us on a mouthwatering journey from Italy to Japan. She recently announced she’s working on another book called What To Cook, which will feature the hallmark infographics from Wendy MacNaughton from her original book. Even better news: now readers can order prints of the watercolor illustrations by MacNaughton on Amazon.

Amazon

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: A Collection of 20 Prints just went on sale, and it’s filled with the gorgeous brush strokes and drawings from the cookbook itself in 8 x 10 format. MacNaughton drew (and tasted) all of the artwork while Nosrat cooked. They contain everything from artful comparisons between cooking methods to informative infographics and flow charts for mastering techniques in the kitchen. The book of prints is just $14.93 on Amazon, and Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat itself is on sale now for $22.50 (originally $37.50). Get inspired to cook better and often with the charming illustrations on display.

Related: 29 Essential Cooking Tips From Samin Nosrat’s ‘Salt Fat Acid Heat’ on Netflix

Nosrat recently chatted with our editor Kat Kinsman on our Communal Table Podcast and opened up about money, mental health and her new place in the public eye. Check out the video on Youtube and subscribe to our podcast to learn more about chefs like David Chang and Angie Mar.