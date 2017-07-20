Can the Wu-Tang Clan Help Save Chipotle?

Chipotle just can’t seem to catch a break. Granted, it’s easy to kick a burrito chain while it’s down – clearly people are now acutely aware of any slip-ups -- but every month it feels like press picks up on some fresh unsavory news. Of course, this week, another Chipotle location was hit with another foodborne illness incident that sent that chain’s stock tumbling. Last month, employees sued the chain alleging they weren’t properly paid overtime wages. In April, news broke that the brand’s payment system had been hacked. And even when the company did something to appease its loyal customers, testing out a new “Genuine Queso,” the results have been met with a lukewarm response. So at this point, Chipotle has decided to call upon the only person who can fix this mess… Wu-Tang Clan mastermind, the RZA.

Chipotle’s wild new promotion is called “SAVOR.WAV” – described as a musical exploration of the brand’s 51 real ingredients. Though you really have to try the online experience for yourself to truly appreciate it, the gist is that each of Chipotle’s ingredients has been assigned a musical identity. You “build your musical burrito,” so to speak, choosing which ingredients you want to go into it, “wrap it up,” and the result is a short instrumental piece based on your selections.

Needless to say, this kind of concept could come out cheesier than a cup of queso, but Chipotle really did choose wisely in getting the RZA on board. The producer who, beyond turning the Wu-Tang into one of the biggest hip-hop juggernauts ever, has also been involved in film soundtracks and other projects outside of the rap world, and the short tunes this silly Chipotle advertisement spits out are actually tomatillo red chili salsa hot. Each musical piece comes with a pretty intense visualization as well. “I’ve always believed food, like music, has the power to change our day and even shape our world,” RZA said in a statement. “SAVOR.WAVS continues to challenge us in how we think about food, what’s real and what’s responsible.”

The point of the project is to help reinforce how Chipotle is committed to only using natural ingredients. “As a parallel to the way we cook, RZA used only natural instruments, and composed them such that each unique combination works beautifully together,” Chipotle chief marketing and development officer Mark Crumpacker added. And as an added bonus for completing your own Chipotle-fied music, customers are also offered a buy-one-get-one free entrée at the end of the experience.

Sure, it’s also possible that Chipotle’s troubles might be too big for the RZA alone to fix. But Chipotle’s got that covered as well: The burrito brand has also commissioned some professional remixes of the RZA’s music, including a Wu-Tang version that also features Raekwon, Method Man and Ghostface. When it comes to fixing Chipotle's image, apparently all of Shaolin is on the case.