Run the Jewels ‘Stay Gold’ Beer Is Returning for Lollapalooza

Run the Jewels is already one of the most acclaimed hip-hop groups in modern memory. The two-man supergroup (superduo?) featuring legendary producer El-P and veteran rapper Killer Mike has put out three critically-lauded records since 2013. But what you may not know is that the duo is also behind a critically-acclaimed beer… and it’s coming back for its third iteration this week.

Stay Gold IPA was originally launched this past February—a hoppy, drinkable brew created as a collaboration between the rap group and Brooklyn’s Interboro Spirits and Ales. Though Run the Jewels might seem like an out-of-left-field choice for a beer collaboration, the connection is actually surprisingly straightforward: Interboro’s Jesse Ferguson is the former manager of Def Jux, the New York hip-hop label co-founded by El-P back in 1999. (The classic Cannibal Ox record The Cold Vein was one of the label’s first releases.)

Originally, intended as a bit of a promotional tie-in for Run the Jewels—the beer is named after a track on the duo’s third album that was released in January of this year and was debuted during a live show at NYC’s Terminal 5—Stay Gold has taken on a bit of a life of its own after the brew started getting heaping amounts of praise, including a version made in collaboration with Asheville's Burial Beer Co. that snagged the top spot on Draft Magazine’s most recent list of “The 50 best IPAs in America.”

So good news for fans of IPAs and old-school hip-hop: Stay Gold is back. This time out, Interboro and Run the Jewels also collaborated with another highly-regarded brewery, Chicago’s Pipeworks Brewing, to create a new iteration of the 6 percent IPA. According to Pipeworks, this take is “double dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Columbus and Centennial” and brewed “to be a highly crushable, deliciously danky, chronic-like tonic.”

The beer will be exclusively available at a five-day Run the Jewels pop-up experience during Lollapalooza, were the rap group is performing on the main stage. Details on the event, which runs from today until August 8, can be found here.